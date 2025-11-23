Gerard & Anton High Tech Piek Awards: nominations are welcome!

Every summer, we put 10 promising startups on stage and throw a party around them. We call this the Gerard & Anton Awards. Every winter, we turn the spotlight not on those startups, but on the people who make it possible for those startups to function well. We then award nine prizes: four 'knallers' (bangers) for people who have shown something special in the past year, four ‘stars’ for people from whom we expect a lot in the coming year, and one 'piek', a lifetime achievement award.

Because of our roots in Brainport Eindhoven (and the region's exceptional achievements in innovation), these events have a strong local flavor, but rest assured: the focus is entirely on the content. Moreover, we are always thinking of ways to broaden the audience even further. The Piek Awards, part of the Gerard & Anton community, will be presented on Thursday, January 8. Keep that day free.

The jury will meet soon to determine this year's winners. But to do that properly, we need nominations. So if you know someone who fits the above profile, don't hesitate to send us their name as a candidate. You can send your favorites to [email protected]. The deadline is December 1.

In the meantime, enjoy last year's winners. You can find them all here, including jury reports: