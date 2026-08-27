Gelion Care launches hydrogel for diabetic foot wounds

Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) is launching a new spin-off: Gelion Care. The company is developing an innovative hydrogel to treat diabetic foot ulcers, a serious complication of diabetes that is difficult to heal and prone to infection. The technology combines the protective properties of a hydrogel with reactive substances generated using cold plasma technology, such as nitric oxide (NO).

The technological breakthrough

Gelion Care’s hydrogel provides a moist and protective environment for the wound. At the same time, it acts as a local delivery system for plasma-generated reactive oxygen and nitrogen species, including NO. These substances support wound healing and have antimicrobial properties.

By delivering active components directly to the wound site, Gelion Care aims to combine infection control with tissue repair stimulation. The technology is based on more than ten years of research at TU/e, involving laboratory and animal studies followed by clinical pilot studies.

Challenges in treating diabetic foot ulcers

Diabetic foot ulcers are a serious complication of diabetes. These wounds are difficult to heal, prone to infection and, in severe cases, can lead to amputations. Current treatments are often expensive, difficult to access and insufficiently effective. Moreover, increasing antimicrobial resistance is further complicating treatment. Gelion Care’s hydrogel offers an alternative by fighting infections without relying on antibiotics. This aligns with the global need to develop alternatives to conventional treatments.

Research and safety

Gelion Care’s technology builds on previous research into cold plasma technology for wound healing. A study conducted by VUmc, led by Dr E.J.G. Peters, showed that special patches using cold plasma can be safely applied to patients with diabetes. No side effects were observed among the twenty participants, while the number of bacteria that cause inflammation decreased. However, further research is needed to determine whether the treatment actually helps wounds heal faster and more effectively.

Support from Biotech Booster

Gelion Care is supported by the Biotech Booster programme, a national initiative that accelerates the commercialisation of biotechnology discoveries. The programme provides funding, mentorship and networking opportunities to bring innovations closer to the market. Gelion Care is one of the projects supported through the programme, with the aim of developing a safe, accessible and affordable treatment for use at home. Funded by the National Growth Fund, the Biotech Booster programme focuses on translating academic research into commercial applications.