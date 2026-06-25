From ward to 3D printing filament: hospital waste finds new life

Hospitals generate vast quantities of plastic waste daily, with much of it coming from single-use packaging. A single 600-bed hospital can generate approximately 42 tons of sterilization wrap waste every year. A consortium of Dutch companies is working to transform this waste into a usable material.

Waste management company Renewi joined forces with medical manufacturer Van Straten Medical, O&M Halyard Europe, and circular specialist GreenCycle to transform single-use sterilization wrap into high-quality 3D-printing filament.

The blue polypropylene wrap, often called BlueWrap, is used to maintain the sterility of surgical instruments, medical devices, and patient gowns before procedures. It is traditionally incinerated after a single use. Under this new collaboration, partners aim to reduce hospital waste by 15%.

From waste to filament

Turning sterile medical wrap into industrial-grade filament requires precise engineering. GreenCycl processes the collected polypropylene wrap into clean, uniform granules. Van Straten Medical then extrudes these granules into GO 3D filament at its facility in De Meern, Netherlands. The resulting material has specific thermal properties optimized for professional 3D printing.

Using this recycled material delivers clear environmental benefits. According to Van Straten Medical, manufacturing one kilogram of this recycled filament saves three kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions compared to producing virgin plastic. It also diverts valuable polymers from incinerators.

This project represents a significant shift in how hospitals manage their waste. Instead of paying high disposal fees, hospitals can now participate in a circular economy that keeps high-value plastics in use.

The partnership relies on a sustainable business model where hospitals act as both waste suppliers and product consumers. GreenCycl, which has operated in Utrecht since 2019, already sells several products made from these recycled materials. Its portfolio includes the GO-JACK instrument opener, badge holders, and office furniture.