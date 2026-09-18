From e-bikes to cargo bikes: BIC employees test their options

There are noticeably more bikes than usual gathered at Brainport Industries Campus (BIC) in Eindhoven this week. E-bikes, cargo bikes, road bikes and longtails are all ready to be tested. Employees from companies on the campus are getting on the bikes to find out which one best suits their daily commute.

The bike test is part of BikeWeek, but for BIC, it is about more than just an event. The campus wants to encourage employees to cycle to work. According to Evelien Burgmans, marketing and community manager at BIC, more employees are already doing so. “Our bike parking keeps getting fuller, but there is always room for more.”

The benefits

“Cycling is not only good for your physical and mental health,” says Burgmans. It can also improve accessibility to the campus. The more employees leave their cars at home, the fewer cars there are heading to the campus. This reduces traffic on the roads as well as pressure on parking facilities.

The shift is also relevant from a sustainability perspective. Mobility can make a significant contribution to companies’ CO₂ emissions, particularly through employees’ daily commutes. By encouraging employees to cycle, or offering an e-bike or speed pedelec where needed, companies can reduce emissions from commuting.

Encouragement starts with facilitation

According to Perry Kruin, project manager at fietstest.nl, who is also present on campus, the solution is not simply about convincing employees. Employers also need to make it easier to choose the bike. “Encouragement starts with facilitation,” he says. “You have to make it work.”

According to Kruin, that starts with the bike itself. Employers can offer a bike scheme, but that does not necessarily make the choice any easier. Which bike suits the distance, family situation and way someone travels to work? During BikeWeek at BIC, employees can test different models before buying or leasing a bike.

Try first, choose later

Different types of bikes are available to try on the BIC campus. “That is deliberate,” says Kruin. “If someone wants to leave their car at home, they first need to know which bike is suitable for them.”

A city bike may be enough for one employee, while another might benefit more from an e-bike, cargo bike or longtail. The choice can be particularly important when work and private life are combined. A parent taking children to daycare, for example, has different requirements from someone who simply cycles from home to the office.

That is why employees should not just hear about different bikes during BikeWeek, but actually try them for themselves. Once people know which bike fits their situation, taking the next step towards buying or leasing one becomes easier.