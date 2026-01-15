‘Forever chemicals’: EU targets the tap, not the factory

New drinking water regulations are now in force in the EU, mandating that member states monitor contamination by “forever chemicals.” This marks the first time that pollution will be systematically tracked across Europe. Yet experts warn that the regulation is insufficient to address water pollution.

The revised Drinking Water Directive requires countries to monitor and track per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). All EU member states must now test contamination levels to ensure compliance with the new limits set by the directive.

What are PFAS?

PFAS are a group of thousands of man-made chemicals widely used in consumer products and industrial processes. What makes them particularly concerning is their resistance to breaking down in the environment, earning them the nickname 'forever chemicals'. These chemicals

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to a range of health issues, including liver damage, thyroid disease, hormone dysfunctions, and developmental effects in children, as well as increased cancer risks.

How does the new PFAS directive work?

In accordance with the new directive, EU countries test their drinking water for PFAS and report the findings to the European Commission. To ensure consistent enforcement, the Commission issued technical guidelines in 2024 on analytical methods for measuring 'PFAS Total' and 'Sum of PFAS' in drinking water. Member states are required to transpose the directive into national law.

Utilities must ensure that the sum of 20 specific PFAS compounds does not exceed 0.1 micrograms per liter (µg/l). Alternatively, states can adopt a limit of 0.5 µg/l for "PFAS Total," which encompasses the entire class of synthetic chemicals. These thresholds are designed to harmonize standards across the bloc, replacing a fragmented system in which national safety levels varied widely.

Insufficient regulation

Despite setting these standards, experts warn that the measure is insufficient to address the problem. They argue that it merely treats the symptoms of PFAS contamination rather than addressing the root causes.

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet, told Euronews Green that a reporting system isn't the same as stopping pollution at its source. "Thousands of forever chemicals remain in circulation, protected by a regulatory system that chases contamination rather than preventing it," she said. "Harmonised monitoring matters, but without robust, independent enforcement and real penalties for producers, member states can report data without effective action."

Not stringent enough

While the EU views the new directive as a milestone, a comparison with global competitors reveals a stark disparity in regulatory stringency. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) dramatically tightened its own standards in April 2024, setting enforceable limits for PFOA and PFOS—two of the most notorious PFAS compounds—at 4 nanograms per liter (ng/L).

In contrast, the EU limit for the sum of 20 PFAS is 100 ng/L (0.1 µg/L). This means the European standard permits concentrations of certain compounds that are significantly higher than those currently permitted under U.S. federal law.

Canada has also moved aggressively, establishing an objective of 30 ng/L for the sum of 25 PFAS as of August 2024. This regulatory divergence places the EU in a precarious position regarding global competitiveness in health standards. Critics argue that by setting the threshold at 100 ng/L, the EU is adhering to a political compromise rather than to the strictest available toxicological evidence.

While Australia maintains looser guidelines—allowing up to 140 times the U.S. limit in some instances—the EU’s inability to match North American stringency undermines its claim to be the global leader in environmental protection. This gap suggests that European citizens may continue to be exposed to levels of "forever chemicals" that U.S. regulators deem unsafe, raising long-term questions about public health outcomes and healthcare burdens.

The road ahead: the REACH ban

The drinking water directive is merely the opening salvo in a broader regulatory war. The decisive battle will be fought under the REACH regulation (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals). A proposal submitted in January 2023 by five member states aims to ban the entire class of PFAS—over 10,000 substances—across all non-essential uses. This restriction proposal is currently being considered by the European Chemicals Agency’s (ECHA) scientific committees, with final opinions expected in 2026.

The REACH restriction would address the source of the problem, effectively turning off the source of pollution that the drinking water directive is currently trying to control. The proposal has expanded to cover sectors ranging from medical packaging to military explosives, signaling a comprehensive overhaul of the European industrial supply chain.

If adopted, likely around 2027, it would force a massive substitution of materials across the economy. Until then, the drinking water directive serves as a necessary, albeit costly, interim measure. It provides immediate protection for consumers but leaves the structural economic and environmental challenges posed by "forever chemicals" for the next legislative cycle to address.