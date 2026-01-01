Fontys and Avans launch master's program for responsible AI

Fontys University of Applied Sciences and Avans University of Applied Sciences are jointly launching the new AI-Translator master’s program. The program aims to address the growing shortage of professionals who can help organizations use artificial intelligence responsibly.

AI is increasingly being applied in sectors such as healthcare, government, education, and the business world. At the same time, many organizations are grappling with questions regarding ethics, legislation, and societal impact. The master’s program focuses not on purely technical AI development, but on translating technology into practical and responsible applications.

Graduates learn to assess whether AI solutions are suitable, how they can be implemented in organizations, and what risks and consequences are involved. The emphasis is on ethics, transparency, and the prevention of discrimination or errors.

The program trains so-called AI Translators: professionals who operate at the intersection of technology, business, law, and change management. They can work as AI advisors, implementation specialists, or consultants, among other roles.

Close collaboration with companies and institutions

The master’s program was developed in close collaboration with companies and institutions such as the Next Nature Museum, the City of Eindhoven, and CMS. During the program, students work on real-world cases from the region and beyond, ensuring that the curriculum directly addresses current challenges in the professional field.

The program begins in September 2026 and is available in both full-time and part-time formats, in both Dutch and English.