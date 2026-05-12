First AI fall detection system for homes in the Netherlands

The aging population in the Netherlands is steadily increasing. The proportion of people aged 65 and older is expected to rise to 24.4% by 2035 and reach a peak of approximately 25.1% around 2040. This also means that older adults are living independently at home for longer periods, and solutions are needed to create a safe living environment.

In this context, the official launch of the pilot featuring the first AI fall detection homes in the Netherlands will take place on Wednesday, May 13; these homes have been implemented in the municipality of Waalre. The target group consists of older adults who wish to live safely and independently in their own homes for longer and who are at increased risk of falling. If someone falls in their own home later in life, it is essential for medical recovery that they are found and assisted as quickly as possible.

AI fall detection

This AI fall detection equipment from Kepler Vision Technologies is already being used in care and nursing homes, but it has not yet been implemented in home settings. Waalre is therefore the first municipality in the Netherlands where WeConnect, as the primary financier and facilitator, is making the project possible by coordinating with the various parties involved. The pilot is intended to optimize the technology in a home setting so that this service can eventually be fully rolled out.

Ten participants

For this pilot, ten participants from Leefsamen in Waalre have been equipped with fall detection devices featuring AI fall detection software from Kepler Vision Technologies. Leefsamen ensures that, via their alarm system, loved ones receive an immediate notification through an app, so that help can be provided quickly. The technology is now fully operational and is currently being tested in practice by the first users.