FC Eindhoven first: mobile centre for dynamic ultrasound imaging

What if specialised diagnostics no longer took place in a hospital or clinic, but came directly to the patient, with images captured while they are moving? This is the idea behind the mobile diagnostic centre Ultrasound on the Move and the on-site use of ProbeFix Dynamic. During a joint innovation day at FC Eindhoven, Artrofy, Usono and Fysiotherapie Hagenaars demonstrate how dynamic ultrasound imaging can help identify musculoskeletal problems while a person is moving.

The specially equipped mobile unit makes advanced (dynamic) ultrasound diagnostics available directly at sports clubs, physiotherapy practices, businesses and events. This makes specialised diagnostics and treatment more accessible, allowing patients to gain a clearer understanding of their symptoms more quickly, while performing relevant movements and at the location itself.

Making symptoms visible during movement

The team is carrying out dynamic and functional hamstring assessments, among other tests, but the initiators emphasise that the technology has a much wider range of applications. From sports injuries to tendon problems, joint complaints and physical strain related to work, the underlying principle is that many conditions become visible specifically during movement.

“Many examinations look at the body at rest, even though symptoms often manifest themselves during movement,” says Victor Donker, CEO of Usono. “With functional ultrasound, our international customers can assess someone while they are actually moving. This provides a more complete picture of what is happening functionally.”

According to Erik Eurelings, initiator of Ultrasound on the Move, that is precisely the aim. “Why should patients have to travel for specialised diagnostics when we can bring those diagnostics to them? We make high-quality dynamic ultrasound accessible at any location where people move, work or play sports.”

Collaboration

The event at FC Eindhoven also marks the start of a long-term collaboration in which dynamic ultrasound imaging will be combined with data on physical load, force development, injuries and recovery. The initial focus is on hamstring injuries, which can be persistent. Several major studies show that in one in four cases, the injury recurs, sometimes more severely, within a few months of returning to play.

For Fysiotherapie Hagenaars, the development aligns with the day-to-day realities of patient care. “For people experiencing symptoms, the most important thing is to find out quickly what is wrong and what treatment is needed,” says Frank Hagenaars. “If we can carry out diagnostics on patients while they are moving and gain a better understanding of how they actually move, we can add value for both patients and our fellow specialists.”

Brainport as a testing ground

The initiators see Eindhoven as a natural place for this development. The combination of sport, technology, research and entrepreneurship fits closely with the innovative character of the Brainport region. The partners expect dynamic ultrasound imaging to become more widely available to healthcare professionals, sports organisations and businesses across the Netherlands in the coming years.