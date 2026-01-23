Fastned raises up to €200 million to fund network rollout

Fastned, a leading European fast‑charging company, has secured up to €200 million in new green financing from ABN AMRO, Credit Agricole, ING, Invest-NL, and Rabobank to accelerate the expansion of its fast-charging station network across Europe. This new green loan facility comprises an initial €100 million in committed capital to fund station rollout in Belgium and Switzerland over the next three years.

In addition, there is an uncommitted accordion option of an extra €100 million for expansion to other countries. The facility will support the rollout of Fastned stations, expansions and capacity upgrades to existing locations (including further rollout of Fastned retail facilities) and the acquisition of new locations for development.

The facility marks the start of a funding platform that can be expanded internationally as well as within the existing countries, supporting the company’s growth ambitions in 2026 and beyond. By doing so it strengthens Fastned’s position as a leading European charging company.

Secure foundations for Fastned’s European network

This facility represents a third pillar of financing for Fastned, alongside its ongoing retail bond programme and its equity listing on Euronext Amsterdam. Adding long‑term bank financing as a third pillar further diversifies Fastned's funding. Gaining access to this deep, well-established debt market increases the flexibility with which growth is financed across Fastned’s fast-growing international network.

Since its founding in 2012, Fastned has raised over €740 million in total funding (including retail bonds), making it one of the best-funded charging companies in Europe.

The transaction is supported by consistently high utilisation levels at Fastned stations and industry-leading financial performance (full details for 2025 will be published in Fastned’s Annual Report on 19 March 2026). Operational performance is driven by Fastned’s unique focus on high traffic locations only, where large stations can charge hundreds of cars per day with Fastned’s best-in-class charging concept.

Fastned’s network now extends to over 400 charging stations across nine European countries, with charging-related revenue growth of over 40% year-on-year. Fastned’s recent Q4 Update reported 54.8 GWh of energy sold across more than 2 million charging sessions in Q4 2025; new records for the company, alongside the all-time quarterly high in revenue related to charging.