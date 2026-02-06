Fabrizio Romano to promote Usono’s sports recovery tech

Fabrizio Romano, a renowned football transfer market journalist, has partnered with Usono, an Eindhoven-based startup that has developed an innovative imaging technology. With this partnership, the journalist will promote the use of Usono's dynamic ultrasound imaging in sports medicine and rehabilitation.

The ProbeFix technology developed by Usono allows clinicians to capture muscles, tendons, and joints in motion, providing critical insights that static imaging cannot. The system offers clinicians a stable method for performing dynamic ultrasound, allowing them to observe how tissues behave under load. This is especially useful in sports medicine, where understanding the real-time movement of muscles, tendons, and joints is crucial for assessing progress and guiding rehabilitation. Unlike traditional static ultrasound imaging, dynamic ultrasound captures continuous motion, offering a more comprehensive view of tissue behavior.

Fabrizio Romano as an ambassador

Fabrizio Romano, with his extensive reach in the football world, will help raise awareness of dynamic echography and its benefits. In a LinkedIn post, the transfer market mogul highlighted the importance of assessing muscles, tendons, and joints in motion, a capability that Usono's ProbeFix now makes accessible to physiotherapists, radiologists, and sports doctors. The partnership also reflects a growing interest from professional clubs in this advanced assessment method.

Dr. Paolo Minafra, Director of Medical Service at professional football club Torino FC, stated: “ProbeFix bridges the gap between static imaging and functional assessment. It opens a new dimension in MSK ultrasound, allowing quantitative, reproducible evaluation of muscle dynamics during rehabilitation.”

Usono keeps growing

“I am incredibly proud that some of the most respected people in global sport believe in our mission. Working together to share the benefits of dynamic ultrasound with the world is an honour and a responsibility that motivates me every day,” added Usono's CEO Victor Donker.

Usono is collaborating with clients to develop new solutions for assessing rehabilitation and performance by leveraging real-time movement insights. The collaboration with Romano is a step forward in the company's growth, supporting the broader adoption of dynamic imaging for more informed decisions and personalized rehabilitation strategies.