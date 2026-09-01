FABBS: ‘Thanks to this prize, we sped up our development’

On November 12, the latest edition of the AI Pitch Competition will take place. A year ago, battery startup FABBS took the stage. The Eindhoven-based startup uses AI-driven, cell-level monitoring to better understand battery performance and health. In doing so, the company aims to extend battery lifetimes. Last year, FABBS was the overall winner of the AI Pitch Competition and received the €50,000 first prize.

For FABBS, the prize money was primarily a way to take the next step. “Thanks to this prize, we sped up our development,” says Justin van den Hurk, co-founder of FABBS.

AI Pitch Competition The competition is a growth program for AI startups in Brabant, where entrepreneurs refine their pitches, gain knowledge and contacts, and compete for up to €50,000 in prize money during the final.

From prize money to growth

When FABBS participated in the competition, the company was still young. The founders had been working on the technology for some time, but the official private limited company had only been established six months before the competition. At the time, the company had limited resources and a free office at TU/e.

“When we founded our company, we had very little money,” says Van den Hurk. The prize subsequently gave FABBS the financial room to invest and grow faster. “You notice that having more money allows you to take big steps faster.”

The money was used, among other things, for the company’s first patent application, a new office and improved facilities. The startup also purchased its first testing equipment.

“I think we moved about three months faster thanks to this prize. Without the prize, we probably would have needed more time to secure funding from other sources.”

More than just prize money

According to Van den Hurk, the program also provided valuable contacts and insights beyond the financial award. During the preparations for the final, FABBS spoke with investors and other participants. “You are tested a little to make sure you have your story ready. To make sure it is easy to understand.”

That preparation was particularly useful for the final pitch. Van den Hurk looks back positively on the program. “Of course, it is really nice that we received those prizes. But it was also great to go through that whole process.”

New AI startups wanted

The organization behind the AI Pitch Competition is currently looking for the next generation of AI startups. Startups based in Brabant or planning to establish themselves there can sign up for the new edition until September 4.