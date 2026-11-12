EVs are eroding the oil industry: Europe is stepping up the pace

Europe stands on the brink of a structural shift in its energy landscape. In the first nine months of 2026, electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 24.2% of all new car sales across the continent, marking a 41.9% surge compared to 2025. In September 2026, that market share climbed as high as 30.5%. This momentum is no passing anomaly; it is the direct result of targeted policy interventions, technological advances, and evolving consumer behavior.

Displacing Oil: By the Numbers

The electrification of passenger road transport is striking at the very core of the oil sector. Globally, EVs now displace 1.2 million barrels of oil per day—a fivefold increase compared to 2021. The shift is particularly striking given that while EVs currently represent only 4.2% of the global vehicle fleet, they already command 25% of all new vehicle sales.

In Europe, the impact is even more acute: across the European Union, the market share of pure petrol cars slipped to 21.2%, while diesel plummeted to a historic low of 7.1%. For the oil industry, this translates into a structural decline in demand for transport fuels, a sector that has traditionally been its most dependable revenue driver.

Norway and Denmark Offer a Glimpse of the Future

With a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market share of 97.9% in 2026, Norway remains the world’s undisputed frontrunner. Denmark follows at 81.7%, while Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands have all broken past the 40% mark.

These markets demonstrate that a rapid transition is fully viable under the right conditions: elevated fossil fuel prices, a dense and reliable charging network, and generous tax incentives. In Norway, long-standing VAT exemptions paved the way for mass adoption, while in Denmark, BEV buyers benefit from a 40% discount on vehicle registration taxes. These policies have catalyzed widespread electrification, driving down demand for road-bound petroleum products at unprecedented speed.

France and Germany Step on the Gas

Europe’s heavyweight automotive markets are picking up speed as well. France recorded a 79.1% jump in EV sales in 2026, pushing its market share to 31.4%. Germany followed with a 58.1% gain, lifting its share to 27.2%.

Both governments have leaned aggressively into targeted subsidy schemes. France introduced a subsidized "social leasing" program, enabling 50,000 lower-income households to lease an EV for €200 per month. Meanwhile, Germany allocated up to €432 million under its BAFA grant scheme to fund 97,790 applications. These measures have compressed adoption timelines and tightened the squeeze on the oil sector. While Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 continue to dominate sales charts, European automakers such as Renault and Škoda are rapidly clawing back market share.

The transition to electric mobility appears irreversible and is set to accelerate further in the years ahead. In 2026, EVs officially surpassed petrol to become Europe’s best-selling powertrain. Looking further out, BEVs are projected to displace up to 5.8 million barrels of oil per day worldwide by 2034, a seismic shift that could dramatically bolster Europe’s energy independence.