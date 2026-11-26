When two computers do not use the same time, the consequences can be significant. A payment may be rejected, a digital access system may lock someone out, or a communications network may become disrupted. Yet we rarely consider how important a reliable clock is to the functioning of society.

The Netherlands still relies largely on separate time sources for synchronisation, including satellite systems such as GPS. These signals are vulnerable to disruption and manipulation. To reduce this dependence, State Secretary Willemijn Aerdts (Digital Economy and Sovereignty) set aside €250,000 for the development of a resilient public time service.

Aerdts emphasises that the importance of reliable time is often underestimated. “We rarely think about it, but reliable time is essential for almost everything that happens digitally.”

Even a one-second difference can cause problems

For digital systems, time is more than a way of keeping track of the hour. Computers use timestamps to put events in the correct order, exchange data and coordinate processes. For example, a bank needs to establish exactly when a payment takes place, while a network must correctly process data from different devices.

Synchronisation is also important for digital security. Systems use timestamps, for instance, to verify login attempts and digital authorisations. If the clocks of different systems drift too far apart, security checks can fail and access may be denied.

The consequences can be even greater in other sectors. Healthcare systems, industrial robots and communications networks need to exchange information or perform actions at precisely the right moment. Rail and air traffic also depend on accurate time synchronisation.

Independent of GPS

Many digital systems currently obtain their time from satellite navigation systems such as GPS. These signals can be disrupted through so-called jamming, which blocks signals, or spoofing, which involves sending misleading signals to receivers.

The new public time service is intended to provide an alternative. To achieve this, atomic clocks at different locations across the Netherlands will be connected. These clocks provide a highly accurate time reference. Existing digital infrastructure will then make this time available through several independently managed time servers.

This will allow computers and other digital systems to keep their clocks synchronised without depending on satellite signals.

Strengthening resilience

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy has commissioned four Dutch organisations to develop the service: AMS-IX, SIDN, SURF and VSL. The aim is to ensure that official Dutch time remains available even when satellite signals fail. Dutch end users, including small and medium-sized businesses, will eventually be able to use the service free of charge. It is expected to become available by the end of 2027.

With this investment, the government aims to reduce the Netherlands' dependence on vulnerable time sources. This is important not only for ensuring the continuity of digital services, but also for strengthening the country's digital and geopolitical resilience.