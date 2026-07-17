Europe's EV market smashes records in June, bulletin shows

Europe's electric vehicle market delivered its strongest month on record in June 2026, according to a new bulletin from New AutoMotive and E-Mobility Europe, with more than one in four new cars sold across the continent now fully electric.

A total of 275,060 new battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) were registered in June across 17 key European markets, a 39.5% jump compared with June 2025. The surge pushed BEV market share to 25.6% across those markets, with an estimated EU-wide share of 27.4%.

The growth was driven by standout performances in individual countries, several of which hit all-time highs. France had a record month on two fronts: 55,851 new BEVs registered — its highest monthly total ever — and a market share of 29.6%, also a record. Spain reached 14,559 new BEV registrations and 11.3% market share, both new highs. Slovenia and Czechia set similar records, with 1,694 and 2,140 new BEVs representing 25.3% and 8.1% of registrations, respectively. Belgium, Denmark, Portugal, and Finland all logged their highest-ever monthly BEV registration totals. In Ireland, more than half of all new cars sold in June were fully electric.

A record-setting first half

Across the first six months of 2026, more than 1.2 million BEVs were registered in the tracked markets, up from 928,800 in the same period last year — a growth of 33.7%. The bulletin's authors noted that growth accelerated over the period, pointing to an even stronger second half of the year. Italy's BEV registrations have nearly doubled year-on-year, France's BEV market is up by two-thirds, and Germany's BEV registrations have grown 50%.

Not every market shared in the momentum, however. The Netherlands saw BEV registrations fall by 18.7% year-to-date, while Sweden's fell by 10.6% — the only two countries among the 17 tracked to post declines. Norway, meanwhile, remains in a league of its own, with BEVs making up 97.6% of year-to-date registrations.

Chris Heron, Secretary General of E-Mobility Europe, said June "rewrote the record books" for the EU's EV market, pointing to countries from Denmark to Spain and France to Czechia all reaching new highs. He attributed the results to improving policy, better vehicles, and continued concern over oil dependence, and said the figures should give policymakers confidence to finalize rules for the next phase of Europe's transition to electric vehicles.

The bulletin tracks new passenger car registrations across Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland — markets representing roughly 90% of the combined EU and EFTA car market.