At the Slush event in Helsinki on Thursday, European startup organisations called on the European Commission to withdraw its current EU-Inc proposal. The proposal was intended to give European companies an alternative to incorporating in the US state of Delaware. The EU–INC and Startups for Europe coalitions say it has been watered down to the point where it offers founders little practical value. More than 26,000 signatories, including the Dutch Startup Association, back the call.

Four major weaknesses in the proposal

The criticism centres on four provisions that were weakened or dropped during negotiations with EU member states. First, companies are no longer guaranteed the freedom to choose where to register. National authorities can challenge their choice of jurisdiction, creating legal uncertainty. Second, the stock option scheme is limited to companies with up to 750 employees or €150 million in revenue. That excludes scaleups that rely on stock options in later stages of growth. Third, the proposal does not include a central EU register, leaving all 27 national registers in place. Fourth, simplified insolvency rules have been dropped, meaning differences between national systems will make winding down a company more costly and less predictable.

No longer a credible alternative to Delaware

The startup community says the watered-down proposal is no longer a credible alternative to incorporating in Delaware. In its view, the Commission’s original proposal passed that test, while the Council’s current negotiating mandate falls short. Lucien Burm, chair of the Dutch Startup Association, described the outcome as a ‘minimum viable policy’ that fails to meet founders’ needs. The organisations have little expectation that the upcoming negotiations between the Commission, Council and Parliament will restore the original provisions, since such talks typically lead to further compromises.

An urgent need for an EU-wide corporate structure

In Atomico’s State of European Tech 2026 report, 50% of founders surveyed ranked an EU-wide corporate structure among their top three policy priorities. The EU-Inc proposal was intended to make European companies more competitive by giving them faster access to the single market, a common set of rules and simpler ways to raise funding.

Critics, including trade unions and notaries, warn that the proposal could encourage regulatory shopping, lead to the creation of letterbox companies and allow businesses to circumvent workers’ rights. A lack of worker protections has been cited as a reason why earlier attempts to establish a European company law framework, such as the Societas Europaea (SE), failed.

A call to restore the original ambition

The startup organisations say they still want an EU-Inc structure, but that the negotiations have produced a proposal founders cannot use. Before issuing their call at Slush, EU–INC and Startups for Europe sent a joint letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirming their support for the original proposal and urging member states to reconsider their positions. They want the EU to restore the proposal’s original ambition and establish a single standard that founders can use across Europe. More than 26,000 signatories back the wider campaign.

Critics, including the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), warn that the EU-Inc proposal puts 70 years of hard-won social progress at risk. They see a significant risk that companies could sidestep workers’ rights, employee participation and collective labour rights, especially if they can choose to register in the member state with the most favourable laws.