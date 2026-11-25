Google and Microsoft are shutting down their search APIs. The Bing Search API closed in 2025, and the Google Custom Search API follows on 1 January 2027. This leaves European developers and AI companies seriously short of access to reliable data. staan, a joint venture between Qwant and Ecosia, is positioning itself as the first European alternative, with a focus on sovereignty, low cost and GDPR compliance.

American tech giants close the door on AI search access

Microsoft was the first to shut down, closing the Bing Search API in 2025 with a transition period of only three months. Google follows in 2027 with the Custom Search API. This directly affects AI systems that depend on search. The shutdowns come as demand for web search from AI agents is growing. New players such as Exa and Parallel do offer search results, but their quality is often inconsistent. This makes the search index itself a strategic barrier: only parties with permission may use the results for AI applications.

Europe's dependence exposed: 96% of search traffic goes through the US

Europe's digital economy relies on American search engines for 96% of its search, and a Russian company handles another 3.5%. Wolfgang Oels, director of European Search Perspective, warns that without a sovereign search index, Europe has no control over the gateway to its own digital economy. A sudden shutdown of this infrastructure would have an enormous impact.

staan aims to fill this gap. It is positioning itself as the first European search API to give developers and AI systems structured web search, and it promises to be fast, cheap and GDPR-compliant. But its index is still far from complete. One of staan's biggest gaps is user data. Through its search engine and its Chrome browser, Google knows what users find important, and it uses that data to improve its search engine.

In July 2026, the European Commission required Google to share search and click data with rivals, but the index itself is not covered by this obligation. Google has not accepted the decision. At the end of September 2026, it went to the General Court of the European Union to have the decision annulled and provisionally suspended, citing alleged privacy risks for European users. Unless the court suspends the measure, the January 2027 deadline stays in force, and Google must share anonymised search and click data from next year. For now, staan does not yet benefit from this in practice.

Strategic autonomy: why Europe cannot wait

The shutdown of the American search APIs shows that Europe can no longer rely on foreign tech giants for critical infrastructure. Wolfgang Oels stresses that a sovereign search index is a strategic utility, comparable to the electricity grid or a telecommunications network. Without such infrastructure, Europe stays dependent on foreign parties, which leaves its digital economy vulnerable. staan offers a concrete answer to this challenge by building a European search API that meets the requirements of sovereignty, cost savings and compliance.