European Patriot plant to begin production in 2027

Construction of the first Patriot missile factory outside the U.S. is nearly complete in Schrobenhausen, southern Germany. The war in Ukraine has exposed the vulnerability of NATO’s ammunition stocks. The factory, a joint venture between MBDA Deutschland and Raytheon, is intended to scale up the production of Patriot missiles. The first deliveries are scheduled for early 2027.

European autonomy in air defense

Plans for the new factory in Schrobenhausen were drawn up more than two years ago. However, since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East, global Patriot stockpiles have dwindled drastically. Saudi Arabia, for example, used up 86% of its 2,800 PAC-3 interceptors in the first weeks of the conflict with Iran, leaving only 400 missiles remaining🔗. NATO countries also saw their stockpiles dwindle due to deliveries to Ukraine. The factory, known as COMLOG, will receive a license from Raytheon to produce Patriot missiles, but the design will remain in American hands🔗. Production is set to begin in late 2026, with a total capacity of up to 1,000 missiles🔗.

Cooperation between Europe and the U.S.

COMLOG is a 50/50 joint venture between MBDA Deutschland and Raytheon. Raytheon retains intellectual property rights but grants a license for production in Germany🔗. MBDA handles assembly, maintenance, and logistics in Schrobenhausen, while Raytheon provides technical expertise and components. This model ensures that the missiles comply with strict U.S. export regulations (ITAR)🔗. The factory will serve as a “Missile Hub” for production, modernization, and logistical support, with an operational lifespan extending through 2048🔗. The collaboration is part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), a NATO-wide project to strengthen air defense🔗.

Impact on NATO and Ukraine

Four NATO partners are participating in this project: the Netherlands, Germany, Romania, and Spain. The factory plays a key role in replenishing NATO stockpiles. The NATO partners have collectively signed contracts for up to 1,000 Patriot missiles, valued at $5.5 billion🔗. The first deliveries are scheduled for 2027, but Ukraine will likely continue to rely on U.S. production until then. The factory increases global annual production capacity by 180–300 units, which eases the strain on global stockpiles🔗. Nevertheless, Ukrainian President Zelensky warns that deliveries in 2026 will be lower than in 2025, and that additional sources are needed🔗. The opening of the COMLOG plant marks a step toward European defense autonomy and provides a new source of air defense for Ukraine. However, the intellectual property and key components remain in U.S. hands.