Europe: invest €280 billion in knowledge or fall behind 

The European Union faces a pivotal moment in its push for global competitiveness. As rivals increase research spending, European universities warn that knowledge must be treated as a strategic asset—or risk economic decline. This will require major investment and a rethink of how scientific talent is managed. In a joint statement on April 7, 2026, a cohort of European universities asks for a budget of €280 billion to secure Europe's competitive edge and strategic autonomy through research.

Debate focuses on the next EU budget and the proposed European Research Area (ERA) Act, both aimed at unifying Europe’s fragmented research system. However, disagreements remain over balancing fundamental science with immediate industrial priorities.

The financial foundation for growth

European universities are calling for a major funding boost to secure the continent’s economic future. Academic groups from across Europe call for a €220 billion budget for FP10, a program focused on technological sovereignty, competitiveness, and the green and digital transition. Another €60 billion budget would be used for Erasmus+, an exchange program allowing European students to study in another country in the bloc.

The universities argue that research and education are key to resilience and global competitiveness. Without stronger investment, Europe risks falling behind. University leaders also stress that FP10 must remain independent and excellence-driven, warning against shifting funds toward short-term industrial priorities.

Building a borderless research market

The ERA Act is central to the EU’s plan for a single innovation market, enabling the free movement of researchers, knowledge, and technology. The proposed ERA Act, expected in late 2026, aims to reduce fragmentation across national systems.

A key target is raising R&D spending to 3% of EU GDP by 2030, addressing current imbalances. The plan combines voluntary cooperation with binding rules to align policies and boost collaboration—seen as essential for competing with the United States and China.

Protecting fundamental science from industrial shifts

Tensions are rising over the proposed European Competitiveness Fund (ECF), which could reach €409 billion and focus on scaling technologies. The ECF is a centralized instrument aimed at helping relaunch the economic competitiveness and resilience of European strategic industries within the framework of the next Multiannual Financial Framework.

Created from 14 existing programs and a central digital portal, the ECF offers an opportunity to reduce fragmentation and create a more efficient and strategic funding framework.

The initial idea was to adopt the FP10 into the ECF. However, researchers fear it could overshadow fundamental science and call for keeping the two programs separate. FP10 should fund independent, excellence-based research, while the ECF should support commercialization. Without this separation, researchers warn, short-term industrial goals could sideline basic breakthroughs.

Eliminating the bureaucratic burden

Bureaucracy remains a major obstacle for European researchers, particularly in cross-border projects where differing national rules and heavy reporting requirements slow progress. The ERA Act aims to simplify procedures, harmonize regulations, and improve mobility—addressing persistent issues such as the A1 form, a mandatory European document proving that an employee or self-employed person working across EU/EEA borders or Switzerland is socially insured in their home country.

By reducing administrative burdens and streamlining applications, the EU hopes to free up researchers’ time while also protecting academic freedom and making Europe a more attractive destination for global talent.

Knowledge as a pillar of strategic autonomy

The EU increasingly views research and education as central to its strategic autonomy in a shifting geopolitical landscape. Strengthening its internal research system would allow Europe to reduce reliance on external powers, set global standards, and maintain influence in key sectors such as artificial intelligence and green energy. In this context, investment in knowledge is not just an economic policy but a cornerstone of Europe’s long-term resilience and sovereignty.