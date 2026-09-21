Eurofiber to host AI facility in Groningen

SURF has chosen Eurofiber Cloud Infra to provide a data center for the new Dutch AI facility in Groningen. It will be the first large-scale AI facility in the Netherlands. Researchers, educational institutions, government agencies, and companies will have access to powerful AI infrastructure there. The facility will also be one of the most sustainable data centers in the Netherlands. The residual heat will heat approximately 2,000 homes in Groningen, the cooling system uses no water, and the design helps prevent grid congestion.

Computing power and expertise

The AI factory represents a significant step in the development of a Dutch and European AI infrastructure. AI factories leverage the supercomputing capacity of the EuroHPC JU to develop reliable, advanced generative AI models. By bringing together high-performance computing, reliable data sources, and expertise, organizations can develop new AI applications for sectors including healthcare, the energy transition, mobility, security, and education. At the same time, the facility strengthens the digital sovereignty of the Netherlands and Europe by offering an alternative that aligns with European values regarding transparency, collaboration, security, and control over data.

Sustainability as a guiding principle

Sustainability was a central focus from the very first design phase. Eurofiber’s design facilitates the use of direct cooling for AI processors, meaning no drinking water or surface water is used to cool the facility. Virtually all of the heat generated is reused via data thermics through the WarmteStad heat network in Groningen, providing heating for approximately 2,000 homes and resulting in a reduction of approximately 85% in CO 2 emissions. These measures result in a PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) that is significantly lower than that of conventional data centers. In addition, the data center was designed in collaboration with the grid operator to avoid placing any additional strain on the regional power grid and to actively help reduce grid congestion. To this end, grid congestion mitigation measures are being implemented, such as the use of battery systems.

2027

The AI facility will be housed in Eurofiber’s existing data center in Groningen. The facility is scheduled for completion in 2027. The AI supercomputer is expected to be fully operational by early 2028.