Eurofiber raises 2.2 billion for EU digital infrastructure

Eurofiber has secured a new financing round of 2.2 billion euros. The company plans to use these funds to further invest in its fiber-optic network and digital infrastructure in Europe.

Eurofiber is a business provider of fiber-optic and digital infrastructure. The company manages 77,500 kilometers of fiber-optic cable in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Germany. It also operates eight data centers in the Netherlands.

New financing

The new financing replaces a previous loan of 1.5 billion euros. Part of the new financing consists of credit facilities that Eurofiber has not yet drawn down. Several banks and institutional investors participated in the financing.

Funding linked to sustainability

The financing is linked to sustainability goals. Eurofiber must meet annual targets related to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting circularity, and increasing gender diversity within the company.

Achieving these goals may affect the interest rate Eurofiber pays. The sustainability goals have been established in accordance with international guidelines for this type of loan.

Innovative projects

Eurofiber is also engaged in developing new technologies for digital infrastructure. For example, the company is collaborating with the Dutch quantum technology firm Q*Bird on applications for quantum-secure communication. One of the projects focuses on connecting quantum-secure networks between Amsterdam and Rotterdam, so that companies and organizations can utilize this technology in the future.