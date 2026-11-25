The European Commission has proposed the Quantum Act, a legislative framework to transform Europe’s scientific leadership in quantum technologies into industrial and economic dominance by 2030. The Act tackles key challenges: commercializing research, scaling startups, and reducing reliance on non-EU suppliers for critical components. It also addresses the urgent security threat posed by quantum computing breaking current encryption, which could endanger financial systems and state secrets.

The Quantum Act builds on the Quantum Europe Strategy, adopted in July 2025, to unify fragmented national efforts into a cohesive EU-wide approach. Europe already hosts one-third of the world’s quantum companies and holds 44% of global quantum patents. However, it lags in private investment, capturing only 5% of global quantum funding compared to over 50% in the U.S.

To close this gap, the Act pools resources, coordinates research, and creates a market for European quantum startups through public procurement. It establishes the Quantum Europe Framework Initiative to support the full lifecycle of quantum technologies, from research to market uptake. The Sovereign Tech Equity Fund (STEF) is introduced to catalyze private investment.

Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, stated: "With the Quantum Act, we are putting in place the key elements to turn our world-class quantum research into industrial capacity, strengthen critical supply chains and prepare for the cyber risks linked to quantum computing. Europe has already built strong foundations in quantum; now we must turn them into industrial scale, resilient supply chains and secure deployment."

Addressing security risks with post-quantum cryptography

Quantum computing poses a significant security threat, potentially surpassing AI in disrupting digital infrastructure. Quantum computers could break widely used cryptographic systems, enabling adversaries to decrypt sensitive data harvested today.

To mitigate this risk, the Act mandates a coordinated transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Procurement requirements will take effect six months after the Act’s entry into force, around June 15, 2027. Public buyers in critical sectors—such as public administration, financial services, and critical infrastructure—must adopt PQC-ready systems. The European Quantum Communication Infrastructure (EuroQCI), a secure quantum network, is also elevated to strategic status, with interconnection targeted by 2031.

Strengthening the internal supply chain and industrial development

The Act prioritizes supply chain security by addressing Europe’s dependence on non-EU suppliers for critical quantum components. It introduces procurement rules that reserve public contracts for EU-controlled entities or trusted partners. This ensures supply security, interoperability, and lifecycle support.

The European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC) has called for €300–500 million in procurement commitments within six months of the Act’s entry into force. This is expected to scale to €7.7–12.3 billion over five years. The Act also targets industrial manufacturing capacity, with a pathway from pilot lines to full-scale production for quantum foundries, aligning with the Chips Act 2.0.

Funding and governance

Unveiled alongside the Quantum Act, STEF is designed to mobilize €50 billion in investment for critical technologies, including quantum, AI, cybersecurity, biotech, and chips. STEF aims to attract €6 in private funding for every €1 of public investment. The fund is expected to become operational by the start of the 2028–2034 Multiannual Financial Framework.

Governance will involve the European Commission, the European Investment Bank (EIB), Member States, and private investors. The Act also establishes a Quantum Strategy Board, composed of Member State representatives and chaired by the Commission, to advise and coordinate efforts. QuIC has welcomed the Act as a milestone in establishing common European priorities, emphasizing the need for procurement volumes, growth capital, and industrial conditions to scale the quantum industry.

Timeline and next steps

The proposal is expected to enter into force 20 days after publication in the Official Journal. Post-quantum cryptography procurement requirements will take effect six months later, by June 15, 2027. Member states must transition to PQC for high-risk areas by 2030 and for all other systems by 2035.

The Sovereign Tech Equity Fund is targeted to become operational in 2028, aligned with the next EU budget cycle. The European Quantum Technologies Conference in Dublin (November 30–December 2, 2026) will feature discussions on the Act, bringing together policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders to shape its implementation.