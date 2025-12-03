EU lawmakers agree on stopping Russian gas imports by 2027

EU lawmakers have reached a provisional agreement to phase out all imports of Russian natural gas by late 2027. The deal was reached by the Council presidency and the European Parliament’s representatives.

The newly agreed regulation establishes a legally binding framework for phasing out Russian gas imports, encompassing both LNG and pipeline gas. The prohibition will be implemented in stages, with LNG imports ceasing by the end of 2026 and pipeline gas imports by autumn 2027. Existing contracts will be subject to a transition period to ensure a smooth adjustment. Short-term supply contracts concluded before June 17, 2025, will be prohibited from April 25, 2026, for LNG and June 17, 2026, for pipeline gas.

For long-term contracts established before the same date, LNG imports will be prohibited from January 1, 2027, while pipeline gas imports will be prohibited from September 30, 2027, potentially extendable to November 1, 2027, depending on member states' storage filling progress. This phased approach aims to minimize disruption while achieving a complete cessation of Russian gas imports.

National diversification plans and EU oversight

To ensure the effectiveness of the ban, the regulation requires all EU member states to develop and submit national diversification plans. These plans must detail the measures each country will undertake to diversify its gas supplies and address potential challenges in ending reliance on Russian gas. The European Commission will have enhanced supervisory powers to monitor the implementation of these plans.

Member states will be required to disclose any existing Russian gas contracts within one month of the rules coming into force. The Commission will issue recommendations based on these national plans and has the authority to impose sanctions on companies and individuals that fail to comply with the new regulations.

'Depleting Putin's war chest'

The agreement has been hailed as a significant victory for European energy security and a decisive step in reducing reliance on Russian energy. Lars Aagaard, Denmark's minister for climate, energy, and utilities, stated, "We must end the EU’s dependence on Russian gas, and a permanent ban in the EU is an important step in the right direction."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the ban would deplete "Putin's war chest" and demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine. However, the agreement faces potential challenges, with Hungary and Slovakia indicating they intend to challenge the law.

Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister Péter Szijjártó has criticized the law as a "fraud" and claimed it contravenes EU treaties. Despite these objections, the EU remains committed to the 2027 deadline, with energy ministers scheduled to vote on the agreed text on December 15, 2025, followed by a plenary vote in the Parliament.

Emergency suspension clause

Recognizing the potential for unforeseen circumstances, the agreement includes an emergency suspension clause. This clause can be invoked in the event of "sudden developments that threaten the security of energy supply in one or more Member States," according to the Council of Ministers.

An EU country can declare an "emergency" if it faces a critical energy shortage, particularly if its gas reserves fall below 90% by November 1 of any given year. However, any suspension would be for a limited period and would only cover short-term contracts. This provision aims to provide a safety net for member states while upholding the overall objective of phasing out Russian gas imports.

Breaking the dependency on Russian gas

The decision to phase out Russian gas imports is part of a broader EU strategy to reduce its reliance on Russian energy and bolster its energy security. The REPowerEU proposal, adopted on October 20, 2025, outlines the EU's commitment to phasing out Russian gas imports by 2027. This initiative aims to diversify energy sources, promote energy efficiency, and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia was the EU's top gas supplier. However, by October 2025, Russia accounted for only 12% of EU gas imports, a significant decrease from 45% before the invasion. The EU Commission is also committed to phasing out remaining oil imports from Russia by the end of 2027, with a legislative proposal expected in early 2026. These measures collectively aim to strengthen the EU's geopolitical position and reduce its vulnerability to energy supply disruptions.