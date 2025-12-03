Erasmus University wins grant for AI sustainability platform

Erasmus University Rotterdam has received a €250,000 Erasmus+ grant to develop an AI-driven training platform that will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), vocational education providers, accountants, and auditors enhance their sustainability reporting skills.

The project, named ESG-AI Hub, aims to equip professionals with the digital and green competencies needed to align with new EU sustainability regulations and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards. The innovative platform will feature interactive modules, self-assessment tools, and real-world case studies to foster transparency, accountability, and innovation in reporting practices.

The ESG-AI Hub project is led by Dr. Dimitrios Vlachopoulos, an associate professor in the Technology and Operations Management department at Rotterdam School of Management (RSM). The project, which officially commenced in October 2025, is scheduled to run for 24 months. Coordinating the development of this AI-driven platform is the Public Oversight, Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority of Türkiye (KGK). The collaborative effort includes six partners from across Europe, drawing on expertise from educational and technological institutions in Türkiye, Ireland, Italy, and Germany.

Boosting sustainability reporting

The primary aim of the ESG-AI Hub is to develop an AI-powered digital training platform that enhances sustainability reporting skills. This platform is designed for SMEs, vocational education providers, accountants, and auditors, providing them with the tools to meet evolving sustainability reporting and digital transformation demands. The platform will offer interactive modules, self-assessment tools, and real-world case studies to help professionals align with new EU sustainability regulations and ESG standards. The consortium is also set to develop a sustainability reporting roadmap, a modular training curriculum, AI-supported self-assessment tools, and policy recommendation reports to guide both practitioners and policymakers.

Dr. Dimitrios Vlachopoulos emphasizes that the ESG-AI Hub is a crucial step toward equipping professionals with the green and digital competencies that Europe needs. By integrating AI with sustainability education, the project aims to promote transparency, accountability, and innovation in reporting practices. The development of this platform aligns with the European Union's broader efforts to promote digital transformation and sustainability, leveraging AI to enhance business efficiency and ensure adherence to ethical and regulatory standards.