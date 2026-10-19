Enschede chip factory clears major construction hurdles

New Origin is set to build a production facility for photonic chips in Enschede. This will scale up technology developed in Twente from the laboratory to industrial production. The factory fills a gap between research, chip design, and large-scale production.

Network congestion and water scarcity are hindering new economic and social developments throughout the Netherlands. For New Origin, both of these bottlenecks have been overcome with feasible solutions. Twan Korthorst, CEO of New Origin: “Over the past few months, we’ve worked closely together here in the region and made significant progress. Concrete solutions are now on the table for both electricity and water. This progress gives us confidence that New Origin can be realized in Enschede.”

Solutions for electricity and water

Over the past few months, New Origin, the City of Enschede, the Province of Overijssel, the Vechtstromen Water Board, Enexis, the University of Twente, and other partners have been working intensively on the energy and water supply for the factory. A feasible plan for the energy supply is now on the table. It involves a smart grid solution developed in collaboration with the parties involved, with both Enexis and the grid operator contributing constructive input. Further technical details will be worked out in the coming period.

The water supply is also taking concrete shape. Aqua Twente will supply process water from the Twente Canal for regular operations. The Vechtstromen Water Board recognizes the national and international importance of New Origin and is willing, subject to certain conditions, to make treated wastewater available as a supplementary source.

Confidence in the project’s realization at Kennispark

With this progress, the main hurdles to the arrival of New Origin have been virtually cleared. The parties involved are confident in the project’s realization at Kennispark and are continuing to develop solutions.

Barry Overink, Enschede’s alderman for Economic Affairs: “New Origin is of great international significance, and Enschede is the place where we can make it a reality. The issues surrounding electricity and water are complex. And yet, we’re going to do it. In this region, stakeholders are showing courage and finding solutions together. Agreements still need to be worked out and formalized, but I am fully confident that we will pull this off. ”

The importance of Twente’s chips

The province is also helping to make New Origin a reality. Overijssel is co-investing in the factory because the production of photonic chips in Twente is of strategic importance to the Netherlands and Europe. Erwin Hoogland, Provincial Executive Member of Overijssel: “I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that we in Twente will be able to manufacture the latest generation of microchips. Photonics chips will play a key role in telecommunications, AI infrastructure, healthcare, and security. We want to have that technology in our hands—in the Netherlands and in Europe. That is why, as a province, we have worked hard in various areas over the past few years to make the arrival of New Origin possible.”