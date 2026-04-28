Elon Musk and Sam Altman's lawsuit reveals bitter power struggle

A legal battle of unprecedented scale has begun in an Oakland courtroom. Elon Musk is locked in a fierce dispute with Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. At stake is control of OpenAI, which is now valued at $852 billion. Musk accuses OpenAI’s leadership of betraying their original mission. The outcome of this case could permanently alter the course of the tech world.

A break with altruistic ideals

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a nonprofit organization. The goal was to develop artificial intelligence that would benefit all of humanity. Elon Musk was one of the driving forces behind this initiative. He personally invested $38 million in the project. At the time, the founders promised that the technology would remain open and transparent. Musk now claims that Altman and Brockman have violated this promise. According to him, OpenAI has turned into a closed, profit-driven subsidiary of Microsoft. The current valuation of $852 billion underscores the enormous commercial interests at stake. Musk demands that the company return to its non-profit status. He wants the technology to be accessible to the public again. The complaint alleges fraud and breach of contract. OpenAI vehemently denies these allegations. They view the lawsuit as an attempt by Musk to serve his own interests. The battle exposes the deep divide between idealism and commercial reality in Silicon Valley.

Personal diary

A crucial piece of evidence is Greg Brockman’s personal diary. This document dates from 2017 and contains revealing passages. In it, Brockman explicitly writes about his desire to escape Musk’s influence. The notes show that OpenAI’s leadership was considering commercial exploitation early on. The documents mention a target amount of $1 billion. This stands in stark contrast to OpenAI’s public presentation as a purely altruistic institution. Musk uses this internal communication to demonstrate that there was a premeditated plan. Musk’s lawyers have gathered thousands of pages of internal documents. These also include emails between Musk and Altman regarding the strategic direction. Text messages with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella are also part of the case file. The documents suggest that the transition to a for-profit model was planned much earlier than officially admitted. The jury must now determine whether these intentions are legally reprehensible.

Legal claims are severe

Musk’s legal claims are substantial. He is seeking damages of no less than $134 billion. Additionally, he wants Sam Altman and Greg Brockman removed from their positions. Jury selection began on Monday, April 27, 2026. This trial is drawing global attention from experts and investors. The legal battle is likely to take months.

OpenAI and Microsoft’s counterattack

OpenAI is not sitting idly by in court. The company argues that Musk’s departure in 2018 was driven by his own ambitions. He allegedly wanted to integrate OpenAI into Tesla. When that failed, he withdrew his support. OpenAI’s leadership also emphasizes that the enormous computing power required for AI models is unaffordable for a pure nonprofit. According to them, the partnership with Microsoft was necessary for survival. Microsoft has invested billions in OpenAI’s infrastructure. This symbiotic relationship is a thorn in Musk’s side. He views Microsoft as the de facto owner of the technology. The defense argues that Musk himself also benefits from commercial AI development through his other companies. They point to his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in 2022. With this, they aim to demonstrate that Musk is not acting out of moral conviction, but out of self-interest. The battle in the courtroom is thus also a battle for public opinion. Both sides are trying to present their version of history as the truth.

A look at the future of AI governance

The ruling in the Musk v. Altman case will set the rules for the AI sector. If the jury rules in Musk’s favor, OpenAI may have to completely overhaul its structure. The public debate over who controls “General Intelligence” has now definitively erupted.