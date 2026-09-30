Eindhoven students unveil an EV that cleans the air as it drives

TU/ecomotive, a student team of the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e), unveiled VENTRA, a concept car that removes polluting substances from the air while it drives. The car targets non-exhaust emissions — tire, brake, and road wear— that account for a growing share of urban pollution. The capture system traps up to 42% of these particles at low speeds.

Tire and brake wear generates fine particulate matter, tiny solid or liquid particles, linked to cardiovascular disease, strokes, and lung cancer. These non-exhaust emissions are often overlooked but contribute significantly to urban air pollution. Research shows tire abrasion alone produces 6 million tons of particles annually, with 200,000 tons entering oceans as microplastics.

Electric vehicles (EVs), while eliminating tailpipe emissions, can worsen the issue because of their weight and torque. The upcoming Euro 7 regulations, effective November 2026, will, for the first time, set limits on tire and brake wear emissions, forcing automakers to address this growing concern.

VENTRA's capture system

VENTRA’s solution is the TRACE system, an electrostatic capture mechanism that charges particulate matter to attract it to a grounded surface. This avoids the need for traditional physical filters, which can clog or require frequent replacement. The system achieves a 42% capture rate at lower urban speeds and 24% at 50–80 km/h.

Captured particles are then recycled into the car’s interior materials, such as dashboard coatings. The design also incorporates a lightweight chassis made from carbon-fiber-reinforced thermoplastic panels, reducing the vehicle’s weight by nearly 100 kg and further minimizing wear.

To complement the capture system, VENTRA includes a Clean Drive feature that provides real-time dashboard feedback on acceleration, braking, and steering. This encourages smoother driving habits, which reduce tire and brake wear. The team also used 3D-printed components and flat side windows to streamline manufacturing and cut waste. These passive measures, combined with the active TRACE system, create a multi-layered approach to reducing particulate emissions.

Student-led innovation

VENTRA was developed over one year by TU/ecomotive, a multidisciplinary team of 40 students from 23 nationalities and eight academic fields. The public unveiling at the Zandvoort circuit on September 26–27, 2026, marked the first demonstration of a car designed to actively improve air quality while in motion.

With Euro 7 looming, automakers may need to adopt such technologies to comply with new standards. The Eindhoven students aim to inspire carmakers to adopt such solutions with their proof of concept, proving that cars can do more than just avoid polluting.