Eindhoven secures grant to pioneer circular water hubs

Europe’s technology manufacturing base faces a severe resource bottleneck. By 2030, the Netherlands will require an additional 100 million cubic meters of drinking water annually. Industrial expansion, urban growth, and climate change are draining regional reserves rapidly. To secure its strategic autonomy, the Brainport region must overhaul its water infrastructure. Eindhoven Engine is stepping in to lead this transformation. Backed by a new grant, the organization is launching a collective water management initiative. This project aims to recycle water across industrial and civic sectors, ensuring the region remains globally competitive and climate-neutral by 2040.

The impending water deficit

The Brainport region is Europe's premier high-tech manufacturing hub. However, its continued growth faces a critical vulnerability: water scarcity. Forecasts indicate the Netherlands will face a national deficit of 100 million cubic meters of drinking water per year by 2030. This shortage directly threatens the operational capacity of advanced manufacturing centers. High-tech production lines require massive volumes of water for cooling and component processing. If local aquifers run dry, regional production stops. The Brainport region currently relies on fragmented water management systems that cannot sustain future industrial demand.

To address this, Eindhoven Engine is spearheading the "Brainport Circulaire Waterhub" project. This initiative transitions the region from isolated initiatives to a cohesive, collective model. This shift is an economic necessity. European strategic autonomy depends on uninterrupted high-tech production. Without a reliable, sustainable water supply, the region cannot maintain its competitive edge against global markets. By addressing the resource bottleneck immediately, the Brainport region secures its position as a leading innovation hub capable of supporting long-term economic growth.

Funding the exploratory mission

To kickstart this transition, Eindhoven Engine secured a €50,000 Kennis-in-Actie grant. This funding supports a six-month exploratory initiative that launched in February 2026. The Dutch Research Council issues these specific grants to mobilize science and practice for urgent climate transitions. The funding targets transformative, experimental intervention projects focused on collective water management in East Brabant. The grant covers essential operational expenses, including partner salaries, material resources, and the temporary hiring of external experts. Rather than immediately pouring concrete, this initial phase investigates the necessary process steps for regional co-creation.