Eindhoven-based AI startup EUCLYD raises more than €200M

EUCLYD has raised more than €200 million in a Series A funding round. The Eindhoven-based semiconductor startup will use the funding to further develop its technology for more energy-efficient AI infrastructure and prepare it for commercial deployment. The company is also bringing in Peter Wennink as chairman of the board. Wennink served as ASML’s president and CEO until 2024.

The funding round is led by Samsung, Somerset Capital Partners, EQT’s Scaleup Europe Fund and Innovation Industries. Other investors include Denmark’s EIFO, imec.xpand, Brabant Development Agency (BOM) and Quadri.

With the new funding, EUCLYD plans to expand its technical teams, accelerate the development of its chips and systems, and establish new partnerships within the ecosystem. The company is ultimately targeting applications for businesses, governments and large data center operators.

“This funding accelerates our mission to make intelligence abundant,” says EUCLYD founder and CEO Bernardo Kastrup.

Challenges in the AI industry

EUCLYD is addressing a growing challenge in the AI industry: the infrastructure required to run powerful AI models. The company focuses in part on foundation models, large AI models that serve as a basis for a wide range of applications, such as chatbots and image analysis. As these models become more powerful, their demand for computing power, memory and energy also increases.

According to EUCLYD, the solution therefore lies not only in developing better AI models, but also in redesigning the infrastructure on which they run.

The company is developing a combination of proprietary chips, memory architecture and data center systems. By designing these components together, EUCLYD aims to improve the efficiency of AI inference and reduce the cost and energy consumption per AI token.

Custom AI silicon

An important part of EUCLYD’s technology roadmap is craftwerk, a proprietary chip architecture that the company describes as “agentic AI silicon.” The startup is also developing the craftwerk station CWS, a system for AI data centers that EUCLYD says is designed with a strong focus on energy efficiency.

The technology combines programmable ASIC compute with processor-memory co-design and system-level optimization. With this approach, EUCLYD aims to address one of the fundamental bottlenecks in AI infrastructure: the limited speed and efficiency with which computing chips and memory communicate with each other.