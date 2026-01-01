The European Innovation Council (EIC) has selected seven deep-tech companies for up to €113 million in total investment through its STEP Scale Up programme. Dutch companies Qblox and Thorizon are among those selected. The companies, which operate in fields including quantum computing, hybrid-electric aviation and modular nuclear reactors, are set to receive between €10 million and €30 million each to scale up and expand their market reach. The EIC reviewed 24 proposals and invited 19 companies to interviews with independent experts.

Strategic technologies in the spotlight

The selected companies work in sectors critical to Europe’s strategic autonomy. Ascendance Flight Technologies (France) develops hybrid-electric aviation platforms, while Equal1 (Ireland) focuses on quantum computers that can be deployed in standard server racks. Exotrail (France) develops electric propulsion systems for satellites, and Priothera (Ireland) is working on treatments for blood cancers.

Qblox (the Netherlands) builds scalable control systems for quantum experiments. Beyond Aerospace (France) is developing the first hydrogen-powered electric business aircraft, and Thorizon Holding (the Netherlands) is developing modular nuclear reactors for industrial users and data centres. These technologies align with EU priorities in digital innovation, clean energy and health.

Selection process and funding

Of the 24 proposals submitted, 19 companies were invited for interviews and seven made the final selection. Four additional companies received the STEP Seal, which gives them access to alternative funding and EIC Business Acceleration Services.

The STEP Scale Up programme has a budget of €300 million for 2026 and €290 million for 2027, with a further €100 million for the STEP Scale Up Defence track. The investments are intended to attract private co-investment and help companies raise €50 million to €150 million or more per funding round. The aim is to close a critical funding gap for companies scaling breakthrough technologies in Europe.