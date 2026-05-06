Dutch universities unveil plan to break free from Big Tech

The Dutch academic sector is taking a decisive stand against the dominance of global technology giants. The association Universiteiten van Nederland (UNL) formalized a collective strategy to strengthen digital sovereignty across the nation’s higher education landscape. This plan involves all 14 Dutch universities, the national government, and SURF, the collaborative organization for IT in Dutch education and research.

The initiative is led by a newly formed committee chaired by Alexandra van Huffelen of Radboud University Nijmegen. The committee’s primary mandate is to mitigate the risks associated with a heavy reliance on a limited number of dominant market players. These risks include unpredictable price hikes, lack of control over institutional data, and threats to academic integrity

By acting as a single, unified block, the universities intend to negotiate more effectively with large suppliers while simultaneously developing internal, independent alternatives for cloud storage, data infrastructure, and AI systems. This collective approach marks a transition from fragmented institutional efforts to a coordinated national movement aimed at protecting the core values of freedom and openness in the digital age.

Mitigating the vendor lock-in risks

A central pillar of the new strategy is the elimination of 'vendor lock-in,' a situation where institutions become so dependent on a specific provider's technology that switching becomes prohibitively expensive or complex. To combat this, the universities and SURF are advocating for the development of modular digital systems.

In a modular architecture, individual components—such as email services, storage solutions, or collaboration tools—can be easily replaced or removed without disrupting the entire ecosystem. This technical flexibility prevents any single company from exerting undue influence over university operations.

While the universities acknowledge that they cannot move away from Big Tech overnight, they are focusing on 'digital sovereignty assessment frameworks.' These frameworks evaluate potential vendors based on data portability, exit strategies, and legal jurisdiction. By prioritizing interoperability and open standards in all future procurement, the sector ensures that short-term technical wins do not lead to new, rigid dependencies on different providers.

Scaling public and open-source alternatives

To provide viable alternatives to Big Tech, the Dutch academic community is scaling up existing open-source and public-value-based projects. These include tools like PubHubs for secure community interaction, Yivi for decentralized identity management, and Yoda for research data management.

Other platforms currently in use or under pilot include Mastodon for social networking, Nextcloud for file sharing, and Peertube for video hosting. These tools are designed to prioritize privacy and user control, contrasting sharply with the data-harvesting models of many commercial platforms.

Bottom-up pressure

The push for digital sovereignty is also a bottom-up movement driven by the academic community itself. In 2025, over 600 researchers at Radboud University signed an open letter expressing deep concerns about the institution's reliance on Microsoft 365, citing risks to privacy and academic freedom.

Similar sentiments were echoed across other institutions, including Delft University of Technology, where ICT directors have highlighted the practical challenges of managing existing vendor dependencies while implementing more sovereign solutions. These concerns are not new; as early as 2019, university rectors published a letter warning against the growing influence of Big Tech on the research process.