Dutch tech helps study muscles in lunar gravity

Researchers from FH Aachen have used Dutch medical technology to study how muscles behave under simulated lunar conditions. During the 88th ESA Parabolic Flight Campaign, equipment from the Eindhoven-based company Usono was used to measure muscle movements accurately during moments of reduced gravity.

What exactly does the ProbeFix do?

The device in question is Usono’s ProbeFix Dynamic T. With this tool, researchers could securely attach an ultrasound probe to the muscle while participants moved and gravity constantly changed.

The ProbeFix Dynamic is a holder that keeps an ultrasound transducer firmly in place during movement. Normally, ultrasound is best suited for static measurements because even small shifts of the probe can distort the image. The ProbeFix prevents this from happening.

By stabilizing the transducer, motion artifacts are greatly reduced, and image quality is maintained. This allows researchers and doctors to track muscles while someone walks, jumps, or trains — and even under extreme conditions such as parabolic flights.

From space research to rehabilitation

In sports medicine and physiotherapy, the ProbeFix helps with rehabilitation after injuries. Athletes receive immediate visual feedback on their muscle activity during exercises, which can speed up recovery and return to sport.

The fact that this technology is now being used for lunar research demonstrates its wide range of applications: from understanding human movement in space to optimizing recovery processes on Earth.