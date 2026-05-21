Dutch startup launches world's first electric enduro bike

For years, electric dirt bikes have been a tease — thrilling in the paddock, useless past the halfway mark. A Dutch startup from Twente just changed that. Radian has unveiled the EXR: a machine it calls the world's first truly competition-ready electric enduro motorcycle, and after reading the specs, it's hard to argue.

EXR is Radian's first production model and enables electric competition across all off-road disciplines replacing the need for combustion-powered platforms in competitive off-road racing. This is possible thanks to an engineering trick developed by the engineering team: the battery pack.

At its core is Radian’s patent-pending InfiniPack battery system, which enables a full battery swap in under 30 seconds without tools. The uniquely curved battery shape (the origin of the name ‘Radian’) enables an ergonomic swap while centralizing mass for improved handling. The EXR launches with an 8.6 kWh Endurance battery pack, delivering 60–115 km of race-pace range at 125 kg, with a more lightweight 5.8 kWh Sprint battery pack following later.

An innovative bike

Powered by a 336V drivetrain producing 70 hp and 1060 Nm at the rear wheel, the EXR delivers significantly higher performance than combustion engine enduro bikes. It revs all the way up to 14000 RPM, eliminating the need for gear shifts and letting riders focus more on improving their technique. Riders can fully customize power delivery through the app, adapting the bike to match their preference perfectly.

The EXR also introduces Smart Storage, allowing riders to carry tools, spare parts, or accessories in the bike, eliminating the need for a backpack. Built around a lightweight aluminum chassis that doubles as a thermal interface, it is equipped with premium, proven components including KYB suspension and Brembo brakes.

The EXR is designed for both competitive and recreational riders and is fully road-legal. The launch of the EXR marks the next era of enduro. Its purpose is not only to futureproof the world of off-road riding, but to definitively move it forward. The Radian EXR will be available from Q4 2027, starting in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, followed by a broader European rollout. The Radian EXR will be available from €14,450.