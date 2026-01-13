Dutch startup launches Uber model for home batteries

Consumers often face a major challenge when choosing a home battery. With a large and diverse range on offer, it is difficult to maintain an overview. Hupsago, recently launched, aims to offer a solution to this problem. With the HupScan, a crucial part of the platform, complex choices are made transparent, and it becomes easier to choose from the available A-brands. Once the choice has been made using the HupScan, Hupsago ensures a good match with a local, certified installer.

From practical problem to platform

Hupsago was created on the initiative of Bas Urlings, in collaboration with Bram Klaassen, who has over 15 years of experience in the industry, and Tim Stribos (CTO). The founders identified a practical problem: consumers seek a suitable solution based on features and reliability, but the process is often too sales-oriented.

“Consumers want to select based on their needs and have immediate clarity about the costs,” says founder Bas Urlings. “The HupScan is designed to clarify this first step and replace the quotation process with a transparent proposal and a clear path to installation.”

Phased launch

Hupsago is launching in a phased manner and will closely monitor the initial installations to optimize processes before scaling up further.