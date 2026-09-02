Dutch scientists get €4M to turn wasted protein into food

Many agricultural side streams are too valuable to waste; they still contain a lot of protein, but they end up as animal feed or biogas. A consortium of Dutch researchers has been awarded €4 million by the Dutch Research Council (NWO) to find ways to convert underutilized protein-rich agricultural side streams into human-grade food products.

The VASCO consortium, led by Wageningen University & Research (WUR) will focus on ways to upgrade residues from legumes, rapeseed, and potatoes into meat. into meat alternatives, spreads, and fungal proteins. The project, which will run for six years, targets a persistent inefficiency: 20% of legume and rapeseed processing streams are discarded due to cosmetic or logistical issues, despite their high nutritional value.

Rapeseed cake alone contains up to 30% protein, yet much of it is wasted due to supply chain inefficiencies or minor cosmetic defects. The Dutch Health Council has long advocated for higher plant-based protein consumption to support healthier and more sustainable diets, but the current system fails to capitalize on these resources. Food loss and waste account for 8–10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, making valorization not just an economic opportunity but a climate imperative.

Revalorizing waste streams

The project will use techniques such as fermentation and dry fractionation, a method to isolate components based on their properties, to extract and enhance proteins from side streams. Fermentation with bacteria and fungi will produce vitamin B12 and K2, while removing anti-nutrients like glucosinolates and phytic acid to improve digestibilit.

Dry fractionation, a water-free process, will isolate protein-rich fractions without chemical solvents, preserving functionality for food applications. Target products include tempeh-like fermented foods, spreads, snacks, and fungal proteins grown on potato side streams. The project will also develop teaching materials and online courses to train the next generation of food technologists.

VASCO consortium's network

VASCO unites 4 universities, 2 applied sciences institutions, 3 vocational schools, 9 companies, and multiple network organizations. Among the partners are ingredient suppliers such as AB Enzymes and Royal Avebe, Unilever, and rising startups like The Protein Brewery. The consortium will identify supply chain bottlenecks, test prototypes with consumers, and create business models to accelerate adoption.

VASCO will appoint 7 PhD candidates and 1 postdoctoral researcher, embedding the project’s findings into academic and vocational education. The consortium will produce teaching materials, an online course, and knowledge exchange opportunities across all education levels.