The Dutch government has formally rejected the US bipartisan MATCH Act, a proposal to tighten semiconductor export controls targeting Dutch chip equipment giant ASML, reports POLITICO. The Netherlands argues the bill’s extraterritorial reach violates national sovereignty and threatens economic ties with China, where ASML earns nearly a third of its revenue. The dispute underscores growing transatlantic friction over technology policy and the global semiconductor supply chain.

The bill, introduced in April 2026, demands that allies like the Netherlands and Japan align their restrictions on ASML’s deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines with US standards within 150 days — or face unilateral US enforcement.

According to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the MATCH Act’s extraterritorial provisions are "unacceptable," insisting that export control decisions must remain a national prerogative. Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and Foreign Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma raised concerns during high-level meetings in Washington, framing the US approach as a breach of sovereign policy-making.

Economic stakes for ASML and Europe

ASML, the world’s sole supplier of advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, derives 33% of its €32.7 billion 2025 revenue from China. The MATCH Act threatens to ban not only new DUV sales but also servicing of existing machines in China, where over 300 ASML systems operate.

ASML’s CFO Roger Dassen warned that a full servicing ban could slash revenue by 14–15% and operating income by 16–17%. The Dutch government fears the bill could backfire, accelerating China’s indigenous semiconductor development while harming European industry.

China’s stockpiling and retaliation risks

Chinese memory giants CXMT and YMTC have stockpiled ASML’s DUV machines to sustain three years of capacity expansion, rendering new sales bans less effective. The critical lever remains servicing: without ASML’s maintenance, Chinese fabs face degrading yields within 12–18 months.

Beijing had previously already expressed dissatisfaction with Dutch export restrictions, and analysts warn of potential retaliation against European industrial assets. The Netherlands’ 2023 controls on DUV systems, aligned with US pressure, drew Chinese protests, signaling further friction if the MATCH Act passes.

No blanket restrictions

The Dutch government prefers a targeted, case-by-case licensing approach over blanket restrictions, arguing that export controls work best through voluntary multilateral cooperation. The MATCH Act’s 150-day ultimatum and threat of unilateral enforcement via the Foreign Direct Product Rule (FDPR) risk undermining trust in frameworks like the Wassenaar Arrangement, a 42-member regime governing dual-use technology.

Contradictions in the MATCH Act

Critics highlight inconsistencies in US policy: while the MATCH Act targets ASML’s DUV equipment, American firms like Nvidia continue selling advanced AI chips to China, albeit with some restrictions. The US Commerce Department recently closed a loophole allowing restricted countries to access AI chips via foreign data centers, but exemptions remain.

Dutch and German officials, including MEPs Bart Groothuis and Bernd Lange, argue that the MATCH Act’s selective enforcement could erode European trust in US-led technology governance.

ASML’s strategic dilemma

ASML is caught between US demands and Chinese market realities. The company has not shipped EUV machines to China, but its DUV systems are critical for Chinese fabs. A servicing ban would disrupt operations for ASML’s Chinese clients, including SMIC, Huawei, and YMTC, while exposing ASML to legal risks under China’s Blocking Rules. The Dutch government’s resistance reflects broader European concerns about being forced to choose between US security demands and economic ties with China.