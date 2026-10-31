Dutch Precision Week to welcome more than 200 tech managers

More than 200 international technology managers are expected to attend Dutch Precision Week 2026, taking place from Monday 16 to Friday 20 November in Eindhoven and Den Bosch. The programme brings together precision engineering, systems engineering and advanced manufacturing, with conferences, networking opportunities and visits to ASML, High Tech Campus Eindhoven and Brainport Industries Campus.

The week offers international visitors a closer look at how Dutch high-tech companies, universities and government institutions collaborate on innovation. Alongside technical knowledge exchange, the programme focuses on the Dutch approach to system architecting and systems engineering.

Hans Krikhaar, president of the organising DSPE: "The Dutch are world-class in precision mechatronics. International companies can profit from collaboration with the Dutch high-tech ecosystem. That's what makes this week so rewarding."

From systems engineering to precision manufacturing

The programme opens with the Systems Engineering Work Conference on Monday 16 November. The Dutch International Precision Conference follows on Tuesday 17 November at the Evoluon in Eindhoven, with a networking dinner concluding the day.

On Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 November, visitors can attend the Precision Fair in Den Bosch, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. A dedicated International Lounge will provide a meeting point for guests from abroad. The week concludes on Friday 20 November with visits to ASML, High Tech Campus Eindhoven and Brainport Industries Campus.

Delegations from Asia and Europe

Delegations are expected from Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland and Slovenia, alongside individual international visitors. The combination of conferences, informal meetings and company visits gives participants opportunities to exchange expertise and establish contacts across the Dutch high-tech industry.

Dutch Precision Week 2026 is organised by the Dutch Precision Week foundation in liaison with DSPE and in close collaboration with the Province of North Brabant, the Brabant Development Agency (BOM), Brainport Development, NextGen High Tech and the municipality of Eindhoven.