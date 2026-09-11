Dutch photonic chip searches for life on Enceladus

A Dutch consortium led by Delft University of Technology is developing the Life Marker Chip (LMCOOL), a compact instrument designed to detect traces of extraterrestrial life on Saturn’s moon Enceladus. Weighing just 700 grams and about the size of a soft-drink can, the chip offers a lightweight alternative to the heavy equipment currently used in space exploration. The technology, based on integrated photonics, originated in medical applications and is now being adapted to withstand space's extreme conditions.

A laboratory on a chip

LMCOOL functions as a complete laboratory on a computer chip. The instrument is designed to identify specific molecules in liquids, such as amino acids, which could indicate biological activity. TU Delft researcher Niels Ligterink compares its operation to a keyhole: the chip can identify the correct molecule with almost 100% certainty.

Jurrian Huskens of the University of Twente emphasises that the chip can even selectively recognise the mirror image of an amino acid. This is crucial because living organisms on Earth produce only one form of an amino acid. The chip can therefore distinguish between biological and non-biological processes.

From medicine to space exploration

The technology behind LMCOOL originated in the medical sector, where photonic chips are already used for diagnostic purposes. For space applications, however, the chip must withstand extreme conditions: vacuum, radiation and temperatures ranging from -200°C to +150°C.

To ensure its reliability, the chip is undergoing extensive testing, including prototyping, test campaigns and design optimisation. The aim is to raise the chip’s Technology Readiness Level (TRL), enabling it to qualify for future European space missions. Space systems engineer Vidhya Pallichadath plays a key role in this process.

Dutch leadership in photonics

The development of LMCOOL is part of a broader Dutch ambition to play a leading role in the space sector. The NSO Instrument Programme funds the project and encourages Dutch companies and institutions to develop innovative instruments for scientific applications.

In addition to LMCOOL, the program includes developing infrared detectors for NASA’s PRIMA space telescope and a spectrometer to detect ammonia through Earth observation. The Netherlands is also investing €172 million in a European pilot plant for photonic chips in Eindhoven. The facility is intended to strengthen Dutch and European photonics expertise.

Enceladus as a target

Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, is known for its subsurface ocean and geysers that eject water and organic molecules into space. Scientists believe these conditions could support microbial life.

The Cassini mission, which ran from 2004 to 2017, already detected phosphate in ice grains originating from Enceladus—an essential compound for life [13]. The LMCOOL chip is designed to detect such molecules in Enceladus’ plumes. A future mission to the moon, planned for around 2050, could use the chip to search for traces of life.

Economic and scientific impact

The development of LMCOOL not only presents scientific opportunities but also strengthens the Netherlands’ economic position. The project involves 30 engineers and scientists from organisations including TU Delft, LioniX, TNO and universities in Twente, Utrecht, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The technology could lead to breakthroughs in medical diagnostics, biology and other fields. Moreover, the innovation positions the Netherlands as a key player in the global search for extraterrestrial life. A mission to Enceladus would take place no earlier than 25 years from now, followed by a ten-year period to process the scientific results.