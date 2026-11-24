Dutch organisations focus primarily on preventing IT incidents, while preparation for their consequences is lagging behind. This is according to research by Markteffect, commissioned by IT service provider Worldstream.

Four in ten Dutch organisations experienced one or more IT outages or incidents in the past year. At 65% of organisations, a complete IT system failure would bring business operations to a standstill within four hours.

Their ability to switch to an alternative in the event of an outage is also limited. Only a quarter of the organisations surveyed have a fully functional alternative that would allow them to continue critical IT processes if their current infrastructure or cloud provider became unavailable.

“Organisations are often aware that IT outages can affect them, but that does not mean they are prepared. They lack the priority, time, knowledge or experience needed to turn that awareness into action. They know something needs to be done, but they do not know where to start or which measures are actually necessary. As a result, it often gets put off,” says Ruben van der Zwan, CEO of Worldstream.

No guarantee

Although the digital resilience of many organisations falls short, most have implemented measures to deal with IT problems. For example, 74% have documented backup, recovery and emergency procedures. In addition, 64% regularly test their backups and recovery processes.

Furthermore, 52% have a Business Continuity Plan (BCP). This document describes how an organisation can maintain essential business processes during a crisis. Of the organisations with such a plan, 61% have tested it in the past twelve months. Ten per cent have never tested their plan.

However, having a continuity plan on paper does not guarantee that an organisation can keep operating during an actual crisis. The arrangements must also work in practice and be regularly updated to reflect new systems and circumstances.

Dependencies

Not all IT incidents originate within an organisation itself. Of the IT managers surveyed, 39% said an incident had originated with an external supplier or partner. In 27% of cases, the problem arose within the organisation itself, while 23% originated in a cloud or hosting environment. Dependence on external parties is therefore an important factor in digital resilience.

Employees also play an important role. Forty per cent of organisations prepare their staff for IT emergencies through regular training and exercises. An equal share uses periodic communication and awareness campaigns. Nevertheless, 34% identify a lack of knowledge and awareness as one of the main shortcomings within their organisation. Another 32% believe that testing and exercises are insufficient.

Dependence on external parties is not limited to Dutch suppliers. Almost half of the organisations surveyed acknowledge that they rely on foreign technology companies, but consider this a manageable risk. Fifteen per cent are genuinely concerned about this dependence. At the same time, 29% are actively working to reduce it.

From prevention to recovery

According to the research, digital resilience requires more than preventing cyberattacks and technical failures. Organisations must also be prepared for the consequences of IT outages and ensure that critical business processes can continue.

To achieve this, organisations need to map their critical business processes and external dependencies, regularly test their continuity plans and have alternative infrastructure available. They must also know how quickly they can restore their most important systems following an incident.

“We see that organisations only take action when prompted by an external trigger. This could be an incident, but a customer request, an audit or new legislation and regulations can also set things in motion. Naturally, it is better to get these matters in order sooner rather than later, taking a proactive rather than a reactive approach,” says Van der Zwan. “That way, you can respond immediately when an IT incident occurs, without putting business continuity at risk.”