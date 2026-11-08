Dutch government charts its own AI course with €120 million

In its strategy Choosing AI for Everyone, presented last week, the Dutch government sets out how it plans to make its own decisions about the use of AI and reduce its reliance on foreign tech giants. State Secretary Willemijn Aerdts, whose portfolio covers the digital economy and sovereignty, outlined a strategy focused on responsible use, economic opportunity, and benefits for society. It has three pillars: responsible AI development, access to advanced technology and safeguards for its use, and steering the transition in line with public values.

First, the Netherlands wants to develop and use AI responsibly, taking into account ethics, transparency, and the impact on people. Second, it wants to secure access to advanced AI technology while avoiding dependence on a handful of foreign companies. Third, it wants to guide the AI transition in line with public values such as fundamental rights and safety. This approach is consistent with the EU AI Act, which sets requirements for safe and responsible use and bans certain applications. The government recognises that some technically feasible uses may be undesirable for society. In 2027 and 2028, members of the public will be able to have their say on the opportunities and limits of AI through praatmeemetdeoverheid.nl.

€120 million for European cooperation and infrastructure

The government has earmarked €120 million, available from 2027, to take part in a European AI project. The funding is intended to help develop new technologies and infrastructure and strengthen the Dutch and European AI value chain. The government is also working on a broader approach to data centres and AI infrastructure.

In early 2027, the government will set out how much computing power the Netherlands needs, along with a plan for the Dutch AI factory in Groningen. The initiative is intended to give businesses, researchers, and public authorities access to high-performance computing resources. The government is also looking into whether to establish a Dutch AI safety institute to identify and address emerging risks such as cyberattacks and disinformation.

Focus on healthcare, energy, food, security, and high tech

The Netherlands is focusing on five sectors where economic opportunities and societal challenges overlap: healthcare, energy, food production, security, and high tech. The government sees these sectors as offering the greatest potential for AI applications that benefit society. It describes ASML as a “unique asset in the global AI stack” because of its central role in semiconductor manufacturing, which is essential to producing AI chips. The government is pursuing “open strategic autonomy”, building enough domestic expertise and capacity to maintain access to critical technologies and make its own decisions.

Support for Dutch AI companies and SMEs

The government is taking several steps to help Dutch AI companies grow. It is developing a digital marketplace for validated AI applications and reusable components. AI tools that have worked well in government are to be rolled out more widely, with more joint procurement to share development costs. To help growing technology companies raise funding, the government points to two new bodies, the National Agency for Disruptive Innovation (NADI) and the National Investment Institution (NII). Both are intended to improve access to finance for Dutch AI companies. The government also wants to remove barriers that make it harder for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt AI.

Safety and public values

Safety and the protection of public values are central to the government’s strategy. The government warns that hackers’ misuse of AI and its use to spread disinformation pose growing threats. It is developing an action programme to strengthen long-term digital resilience. The Prometheus initiative, which develops AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, is also expected to help. The government aims to avoid excessive dependence on foreign technology companies and sets limits on AI applications it considers harmful to society. The EU AI Act provides the legal framework. Public consultations and AI literacy initiatives are among the measures intended to prepare citizens and workers for the effects of AI on work and society.