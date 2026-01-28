Dutch entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley raised half billion in 2025

The increasingly strict migration policy under Donald Trump is not currently hindering Dutch tech companies from attracting capital in the US. In 2025, several companies with Dutch founders and offices in Silicon Valley collectively managed to raise significant investments. Although this was slightly lower than the previous year, it still represents a substantial increase compared to previous years.

Healthcare and AI

An analysis by DutchTechX, Oliver Binkhorst's network platform, shows that Dutch tech companies were once again successful in attracting investment in Silicon Valley last year. For example, a healthcare tech company managed to close a large investment round, while other entrepreneurs received significant growth financing for their AI platforms.

Many newcomers

Binkhorst points out in De Telegraaf that many newcomers made their entrance into the US market: almost half of the companies raised large investments for the first time. Two of them participated in the prestigious Y Combinator program in 2025, a well-known startup accelerator in the US.

US branch: growing trend

All companies on the DutchTechX list have a US branch, and Binkhorst expects this to become a growing trend. By setting up a local entity, Dutch entrepreneurs can partially circumvent the stricter visa controls. Normally, many Dutch people travel to Silicon Valley on an O-1 visa, intended for individuals with exceptional skills, but the controls on this visa have been tightened considerably in recent times.