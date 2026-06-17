Dutch economy under pressure from Middle East instability

Ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East is taking a measurable toll on the Dutch economy. A new report by RaboResearch has downgraded the Netherlands' national growth forecast for 2026 to 1.0% — a 0.4 percentage point reduction from earlier estimates — and six regions are now projected to experience outright economic contraction: IJmond, De Kop van Noord-Holland, Oost-Zuid-Holland, Oost-Groningen, Zuidoost-Drenthe, and Zuid-Limburg.

The crisis is exposing a deepening structural split. Energy-intensive sectors such as manufacturing, construction, transport, and logistics are bearing the brunt of the damage, while high-tech regions remain comparatively insulated. Groot-Amsterdam and Brainport Eindhoven continue to grow on the back of strong global demand for IT and semiconductor equipment. Only four regions — including Utrecht and Zuidoost-Noord-Brabant — are on track to meet the 1.5% growth benchmark set by the "Rapport Wennink," the government's framework for long-term national prosperity. Overig Groningen faces the sharpest downgrade, with projected growth falling from 1.4% to just 0.5%.

Pressures and the government response

The damage is flowing through two main channels: disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and volatile energy markets. Instability around the strait — a vital chokepoint for global energy and fertilizer flows — has driven urea prices up 55% and international freight costs up 43%, squeezing Dutch agriculture in particular. Peak natural gas prices have doubled, pushing up the cost of steel, aluminum, and petrochemicals for manufacturers. Cargo ships rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope are adding 10 to 14 days to transit times, compounding delays and forcing companies to absorb expensive war-risk insurance surcharges. Energy-intensive industries, unable to pass these costs onto consumers, are seeing margins erode rapidly.

The Dutch Cabinet has responded with a €967 million emergency relief package, comprising €627 million in direct spending and €340 million in tax relief. Practical measures include eliminating road tax for trucks for the remainder of 2026, halving road tax for small commercial vans for at least six months, and raising the untaxed travel allowance to €0.25 per kilometer. The government has also activated the first phase of its national oil crisis plan. These are explicitly short-term stabilization measures, however — there are no tailored recovery plans for the six contracting regions specifically.

Investment climate at risk

The slowdown threatens the Netherlands' longer-term investment ambitions. The Rapport Wennink identified a need for €19 billion in annual investment to sustain future productivity, with 70% expected to come from the private sector. That target looks increasingly out of reach. RaboResearch projects GDP growth will slow further to 0.8% in 2027, while inflation has risen to 2.7% — a combination that tightens fiscal space and dampens corporate appetite for investment. Persistent structural barriers, including electricity grid congestion and nitrogen emission limits, are blocking new projects even where funding exists.

RaboResearch does not expect the Strait of Hormuz to reopen structurally until late 2026, meaning volatility is likely to persist. The contrast between struggling industrial regions and thriving tech hubs points clearly to where resilience lies: energy-efficient production and high-value digital industries. Without coordinated investment to modernize infrastructure and reduce dependence on vulnerable global supply chains, a temporary shock risks becoming permanent stagnation.