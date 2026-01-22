Dutch brain-inspired computing coalition takes off

Among the most interesting AI developments is neuromorphic computing, an approach inspired by the brain. The Netherlands intends to stay on the course, as a new coalition dedicated to developing a roadmap for this AI technology strand has been launched.

Neuromorphic Computing NL (NC-NL) aims at solidifying the Netherlands' position as a leader in neuromorphic computing. This initiative seeks to unite knowledge institutions, businesses, and the government to collaboratively advance this key digital technology.

The promise of brain-inspired computing

Inspired by the human brain, neuromorphic computing presents an alternative to traditional computer architectures, promising faster data processing with significantly lower energy consumption—potentially 10 to 1000 times less. This technology enables the development of intelligent 'edge' systems, allowing smart devices to process data locally and respond instantly, reducing reliance on central data centers. The expansion of neuromorphic computing in the Netherlands is expected to bolster digital sovereignty, economic strength, sustainability, and data privacy and security.

“Neuromorphic Computing is many times more energy efficient and sustainable. In addition, this key technology strengthens privacy, because sensitive data does not have to be sent to external servers,” says Frits Grotenhuis, director of Digital Holland. He is convinced that Neuromorphic Technologies will bring about a new revolution in the digital world. “The potential applications of Neuromorphic technologies are huge – from precision agriculture and smart energy networks to sustainable healthcare and more.”

NC-NL's plan

NC-NL is structured around three interconnected action lines: ecosystem development, market-driven application labs, and development and testing facilities for new technologies. To execute its action plan, NC-NL requires an additional investment of at least €50 million over the next five years. This investment aims to capitalize on the Netherlands' existing international lead in the field. The coalition will focus on creating a technological roadmap, fostering programmatic cooperation, and attracting both public and private investments.

The Netherlands is already well-positioned in neuromorphic computing, supported by strong academic foundations and pioneering startups such as Axelera AI, Innatera, and Hoursec. Neuromorphic Computing is recognized by Digital Holland as one of the seven digital key technologies, closely aligned with five of the ten priority key technologies within the Dutch National Technology Strategy, including AI/Data, Cybersecurity Technologies, Semiconductor Technologies, Quantum Technologies, and Optical Systems and Integrated Photonics.