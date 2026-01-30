Donation Gates Foundation supports imec in R&D for healthcare

Imec the Netherlands received a $ 5 million grant from the Gates Foundation to advance photonic-based speckle sensing for vital sign monitoring in lower- and middle-income countries. The two-year grant supports the development of a robust sensor capable of accurately measuring vital signs, like blood pressure and heart rate, across different skin tones and operating reliably in settings with limited connectivity and medical infrastructure.

In low- and middle-income countries, high maternal and child mortality is linked to limited access to reliable health services, which highlights both the urgency of this challenge and the opportunity to translate mature research into scalable solutions with global relevance. The foundation grant will enable imec to mature this technology for practical healthcare applications that could make a meaningful difference in these regions.

From research to application

Two complementary application paths will be developed under the grant. First, a wearable, contact-based sensor to continuously monitor blood pressure variations will be developed. This application is designed to support the early detection and monitoring of blood pressure elevations associated with preeclampsia in pregnant women. The second application path will explore a contactless implementation for quick vitality screening in situations where ease of use, hygiene, or limited access to trained medical staff are critical, for example, for children at daycare or school.

Speckle sensing

Photonics refers to the use of light to sense, measure, and transmit information. Speckle sensing is a novel technology that leverages the unique properties of laser light to measure vital signs, including heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, and blood pressure. A laser illuminates the skin, resulting in interference that is captured by an image sensor and used to extract health data.

A key motivation for advancing speckle sensing is its suitability for use across diverse populations and care environments. Due to its unique properties, it is less sensitive to skin color variations and can measure absolute blood pressure without cuff calibration. These characteristics contribute to robust performance in situations in which regular cuff calibration, stable connectivity, or advanced medical infrastructure cannot be assumed.

Supported by PhotonDelta

The speckle sensing research at imec originated in 2018 as PhD research at imec the Netherlands. In 2022, it was further developed into an R&D program, supported by funding from the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs through the first phase of the PhotonDelta National Growth Fund. Currently, imec is involved in several clinical and validation studies within EU-funded research consortia. The foundations grant now enables the R&D centre to move to clinically relevant diagnostic solutions, with the potential to reach the market and create a societal impact.

Jesse Robbers, VP imec and Managing Director of imec the Netherlands, calls the deal a win-win: “This international support enables us to accelerate the translation of our photonics research into applications with global impact. It is a win-win: it allows us to strengthen our IP portfolio while developing healthcare solutions with the potential to bring products to market, especially in low- and middle-income countries.”