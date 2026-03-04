Delphyr raises €1.75M to free doctors from administrative load 

Delphyr, an Amsterdam-based AI platform, has raised €1.75 million to relieve healthcare workers from administrative burden. Led by anesthesiologist and founder Michel Abdel Malek, Delphyr combines clinical insight with scalable technology. The funding will accelerate product development and rollout.

Backed by the founders of Hugging Face, a central hub for open-source machine learning, and DEGIRO, a major European online broker, this funding signals strong technical validation.

The mechanics of automation

An Electronic Health Records system (EHR) is a digital system in which medical information, such as medicine, diagnoses, and allergies are stored safely and shared between healthcare providers such as the general practitioner and the hospital. In this system, clinicians input patient data in the computer after having looked at the vitals and spoken with the patient.

Delphyr is an intelligent layer that sits on top of existing EHR systems. The AI agents with ambient listening capture patient consultations and convert them into structured notes. This frees the clinician from having to input the findings themselves and allows them more time with the patient.

Traditional EHRs store vast amounts of unlinked information from multiple providers and have no search function within files. This makes finding important information time-consuming and error-prone. Delphyr adds advanced search and summarisation, turning unstructured data like PDFs and text reports into clear findable notes.

The system integrates seamlessly into existing programmes such as Bricks, a general practitioner information system, for example. This enables clinicians to continue working within their native environment.

Navigating the regulatory fortress

Operating AI in European healthcare means complying with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Medical Device Regulation (MDR), and the EU AI Act. The latter classifies medical AI as high-risk and requires strict transparency and oversight.

Delphyr considers compliance with strict regulations to be a competitive advantage. The company says the platform’s design is auditable, transparent, and future-proof. This offers healthcare providers a compliant alternative to general-purpose Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT. LLMs may not meet clinical accuracy and privacy standards - especially as liability rules become stricter.

Delphyr ensures all data is processed and stored within Europe and on secure local infrastructure. This way, sensitive patient information never leaves EU jurisdiction.

The economic advantages of AI

Adopting platforms like Delphyr is becoming a demographic necessity. According to a study by the European Union, Europe faces a projected shortage of 4.1 million healthcare workers, largely driven by burnout from after-hours administrative work. AI offers a scalable solution by automating documentation and freeing up clinical time.

As the company scales from Amsterdam across Europe, its success will test whether the continent can modernize healthcare while upholding its strict ethical standards.