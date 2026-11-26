Researchers at QuTech in Delft have built a working qubit from Majorana quasiparticles. Scientists have been trying to do this for about fifteen years. The results are published in the journal Nature.

Quantum computers use qubits instead of ordinary bits. A normal bit is either 0 or 1, but a qubit can be a mix of both at once. That gives quantum computers their power, but it also makes them fragile. A little heat or a stray electrical signal can scramble the information and cause errors.

A quasiparticle is not an electron, but a pattern that forms when many electrons move together, much like a "wave" rippling through a stadium crowd. Majoranas are named after the Italian physicist Ettore Majorana, who in 1937 predicted particles that are their own antiparticle (the opposite of most particles). In certain superconducting devices, an electron can behave as if it has split into two halves, and each half is a Majorana.

Majoranas could help protect qubits. A pair of them spreads a qubit's information across two separate locations. It's like tearing a secret message in half and hiding the pieces in two different cities: someone who finds only one half can't read it or damage it. In theory, this makes Majorana qubits much less sensitive to disturbances.

First controlled qubit

For years, experiments produced promising signals, but it was hard to prove they really came from Majoranas. In 2022, the Delft team tried a new approach. They built tiny structures called Kitaev chains, made of "quantum dots" (miniature traps that each hold a single electron) linked by superconducting material. Because each part can be tuned, the researchers could create and study Majoranas in a controlled way.

For this experiment, the team built two chains of just two quantum dots each. Together they hold four Majoranas, enough for one qubit. The researchers briefly let the chains interact, waited a set time, and then measured the qubit. When they repeated this with different waiting times, the qubit's state swung back and forth in a steady rhythm. These "coherent oscillations" show that the qubit can be deliberately controlled. "For the first time, we can coherently control a qubit based on Majorana modes," says researcher Nick van Loo, one of the study's lead authors.

There is still a long way to go. For now, the qubit holds its state for only tens of nanoseconds (billionths of a second), far shorter than the best qubits in today's quantum computers. These short chains also offer little of the protection that makes Majoranas attractive.

An important result

Next, the team will lengthen the chains. If longer chains keep the qubit stable for longer, that would be strong evidence the protection really works. Researchers are already testing chains of three quantum dots. Group leader Leo Kouwenhoven calls the qubit "a solid starting point" for better qubits and for studying Majorana physics.

The result matters because it changes what scientists can do with Majoranas. Until now, researchers could only detect them and study their properties. Now they can use them to store and control quantum information, which is the basic job of a qubit. It also helps a field that has struggled to convince sceptics: earlier claims of Majorana discoveries, including a 2018 paper from Delft, were later withdrawn.

Building the qubit from tunable parts makes the results easier to check and repeat. The experiment also opens the door to testing a strange prediction: that swapping Majoranas can change a qubit's state in a way ordinary particles can't. If that's confirmed, it could become the basis for a new kind of quantum computer.