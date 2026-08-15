DAF and Einride accelerate development of autonomous e-trucks

DAF Trucks and Swedish tech company Einride are joining forces to commercialise autonomous electric trucks at scale. The goal is to integrate SAE Level 4 autonomy into DAF’s electric platform, enabling vehicles to drive independently under predefined conditions. This should address the growing shortage of truck drivers in Europe and the rising operating costs in the logistics sector.

The first tests will start later this year, with the software scheduled to become operational in 2027.

A milestone for autonomous trucks in Europe

The collaboration between DAF and Einride marks a breakthrough in the European trucking industry. For the first time, autonomous driving software – Einride Driver – is being integrated into an existing electric truck platform from a major OEM. This differs from previous models, in which companies such as Einride developed their own vehicles. SAE Level 4 autonomy means that the truck can drive independently on fixed routes, such as depot-to-depot transport, without human intervention.

This level of autonomy has not yet been approved for public roads in Europe, but the partners are already working with type-approval authorities to make this possible under EU Regulation 2022/1426.

A solution to driver shortages and more efficient logistics

Europe is facing an acute shortage of truck drivers: in 2025, there were 502,000 unfilled positions, representing 13% of total demand. Autonomous trucks could partly compensate for this shortage by taking over repetitive driving tasks, allowing drivers to focus on more complex logistics activities. In addition, the technology offers an answer to rising operating costs, such as fuel and maintenance expenses.

DAF and Einride are targeting applications in urban distribution, using the 12-tonne XB Electric, as well as long-distance transport with the XG and XG+ Electric, which recently won the ‘International Truck of the Year 2026’ title.

Technical integration and safety take center stage

The collaboration involves not only software integration, but also the development of secure interfaces between Einride Driver and DAF’s vehicle control systems. The Dutch research institute TNO plays a key role in this process. The first tests and validations will take place in 2026, followed by integration of the autonomous software in 2027. All further tests will be carried out on a DAF truck.

Einride Driver uses a dual-path architecture: a deep-learning neural network for normal driving conditions and a deterministic, rule-based safety layer for audits by regulators. This is intended to ensure the reliability and safety of the system.

Regulation as a critical factor

The biggest challenge for the commercialization of autonomous trucks is not the technology, but regulation. So far, no vehicle in Europe has received SAE Level 4 approval for use on public roads. DAF and Einride are involving type-approval authorities from the very beginning of the project, rather than treating approval as an afterthought. This should help accelerate the process.

Nevertheless, the timeline for commercial deployment remains uncertain, as approval procedures may differ between EU member states. Liability in accidents involving autonomous vehicles has also not yet been fully clarified, but type approval should provide greater clarity on this issue.

Strategic implications for Europe’s logistics sector

The collaboration fits within a broader strategic framework. DAF, part of PACCAR, is building on experience gained through the North American Autonomous Vehicle Platform (AVP) program. For Einride, the deal validates its ‘vehicle-agnostic’ approach: its autonomous software can be integrated into vehicles from different manufacturers. This strengthens Einride’s position as a supplier of autonomous driving solutions and accelerates the scaling of its technology.

For Europe, this represents a step towards more efficient, safer and more sustainable freight transport, with less dependence on human drivers and lower operating costs.