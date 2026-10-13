Cyberattacks on food logistics: the fragile miracle that feeds us

You walk into the supermarket and find fresh fruit, dairy products, and bread. That may seem obvious, but behind that apparent simplicity lies one of the most complex and vulnerable systems in the world: food logistics. A system that relies on real-time data, automated processes, and critical infrastructure such as refrigeration systems and distribution networks. And that system is vulnerable. Cyberattacks on Albert Heijn, French supermarkets, and distribution centers demonstrate how quickly a digital attack can escalate into a physical crisis.

The invisible chain that keeps everything running

The food logistics chain is a network of production, storage, distribution, and retail that must operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Every link in the chain depends on digital systems: from inventory management and temperature control in cold storage to logistics planning and electronic shelf labels. This dependence makes the chain efficient, but also extremely vulnerable. A malfunction in a single component—such as a cooling system or a distribution center—can trigger a chain reaction that brings the entire supply chain to a standstill. In the Netherlands and Belgium, a cyber incident at Ahold Delhaize led to the outage of websites, apps, and logistics systems, causing customers to experience delays and shortages.

Cyberattacks: from digital to physical

Cyberattacks no longer target only digital systems but have direct physical consequences. In France, more than 150 supermarkets—including E.Leclerc and Intermarché—were affected by an attack on their refrigeration systems. The temperature in freezers and refrigerators rose to 50°C, leading to massive food waste and millions of euros in damages. The attack targeted outdated systems from the Danish manufacturer Danfoss, which had not been supported for years. This demonstrates how vulnerable critical infrastructure is when systems are not updated or replaced in a timely manner.

The weak links in the chain

The vulnerability of food logistics lies not only in its technical complexity, but also in its dependence on external parties and outdated systems. Many refrigeration systems, distribution networks, and inventory management systems run on software that is no longer supported or is not sufficiently secure. In addition, these systems are often connected to external suppliers and third parties, which increases the attack surface. A cyberattack on a small supplier can thus lead to disruptions throughout the entire supply chain. The human factor also plays a role: phishing, social engineering, and spoofed identities render traditional security measures less effective.

The economic and social impact

The consequences of cyberattacks on food logistics are far-reaching. For companies, this means direct financial losses due to system outages, recovery costs, and reputational damage. At Albert Heijn, the outage at distribution centers led to delays in online orders and shortages in stores. For consumers, it leads to inconvenience, but above all to uncertainty. In France, the failure of refrigeration systems led to massive food waste, which drove up the prices of fresh produce. In the longer term, this can lead to a loss of trust in digital systems and a slowdown in the adoption of innovations such as online ordering.

Regulations and the need for action

With the Cybersecurity Act and the NIS2 Directive, the European Union has taken steps to reduce the vulnerability of critical infrastructure. These laws require companies in vital sectors, such as food logistics, to identify risks, implement appropriate security measures, and report incidents promptly. Nevertheless, the challenge remains significant: many companies still use outdated systems, and implementing new security measures requires time and investment. To make food logistics future-proof, companies must invest in robust security measures.

No matter how well we secure our systems, there is no such thing as a watertight digital fortress. Prevention is the first step, but there must be a Plan B in place for when the screens go black. Organizations must be able to quickly switch to a simple, more analog way of working. That’s not ideal, but it prevents the shelves from actually remaining empty.