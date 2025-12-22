Curtain falls for cultured meat company Meatable

Cultured meat company Meatable is ceasing operations, according to investor Agronomics. The startup, founded in 2018 by Krijn de Nood, Daan Luining, and Mark Kotter, managed to organize a first trial session with lab-grown meat in 2024. New capital was needed for the next phase of development, but the company failed to attract sufficient funding from existing and new investors.

According to Agronomics, which invested nearly £8 million in Meatable, the shareholders have decided to voluntarily dissolve the company and cease all activities. In total, they raised $139 million from investors in various funding rounds to bring cultured meat to market.

Earlier this month, Israeli-based cultured meat producer Believer Meats also announced it was closing down due to financial problems.