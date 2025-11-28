‘Connection is the key to the energy transition’

“For the energy transition to succeed, more connection is needed. Connection between science, industry, and education, connection between different sectors, and above all, connection between people,” says Queena Qian, coordinator of the Domain Acceleration Team (DAT) Energy Transition within 4TU.Built Environment. For her, people are the essential starting point for the energy transition. “We can come up with all kinds of wonderful innovations, but if people – whether they are policymakers, employees, or residents – don't use them, we won't achieve change,” says Qian, who, in addition to being coordinator of the DAT Energy Transition, is also associate professor of Management in the Built Environment at the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft).

Making a difference

4TU.Built Environment, the partnership between the built environment departments of the four Dutch technical universities, has designated energy transition as one of its most important focus areas. The DAT Energy Transition brings together researchers from TU Delft, TU Eindhoven, University of Twente, and Wageningen University & Research twice a year to exchange research insights, identify synergies, and plan joint initiatives. The most recent meet-up took place this month on the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) campus. “During these gatherings, we can divide tasks and support each other, so we don't have to keep reinventing the wheel," says Qain. She has been the club's coordinator for a year and has noticed how driven the members are. “The scientists take part in the DAT alongside their own work and are extremely motivated to make a difference in the energy transition.”

Over the past year, the team has been working on a white paper, which will be published early next year. Qain: “This document is a good basis for making connections, both between members of the team and with their wider network. It is the start of a conversation, further research, and practical applications. This will enable us to get things moving.”

Accelerating the energy transition

The main goal of DAT Energy Transition is to accelerate the energy transition in the built environment, creating a climate-neutral, affordable, and resilient living environment by 2035. According to Qian, it is important that the team bridges the gap between technical and social innovation, contributes to a fair and inclusive system, supports citizens and collectives in realizing their plans, and inspires people to get started with the energy transition. "The latter is a crucial point. The energy transition is technically complex, but it also improves the quality of life and creates new opportunities for people. We should view it with more optimism; I think we need to convey that message more."

Knowledge for future generations

To do so, the team has several plans for the coming period. One of the most relevant initiatives is setting up a course on the energy transition in the built environment. “For example, we are working on a course lasting a few days during the summer or winter break,” says Qian. “We are considering two versions—one for researchers, and one for a broader audience,” says Qian. The DAT also intends to collaborate with universities of applied sciences, secondary schools, and even primary schools. “It is important that our knowledge reaches younger generations. That can be challenging for scientists, but it is incredibly rewarding.”

In addition to education and valorization, the courses and accompanying textbooks have another important purpose: they can make the DAT more financially independent from university budgets. “We know that budgets are uncertain. Nevertheless, all DAT members of the DAT consider it very important that we believe it is crucial that we may carry on with our activities. That is why we are looking for ways to generate some extra income ourselves.”

Broadening the impact of 4TU Energy Transition

Several additional initiatives are being launched to strengthen research, increase visibility, and reach wider audiences. The DAT aims to organize larger outreach activities, such as a symposium or conference, to connect researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and students. “These formats can help future professionals around the world engage with the knowledge we build within 4TU,” says Qian.

Hands-on initiatives are being explored as well through the hackathon concept, as well as working on high-school internships linked to the energy transition. “I am ready to support where needed and motivate the DAT members to take the initiatives and lead and collaborate on these ideas”, she continues. To strengthen ties with stakeholders, the team is also considering launching a bi-monthly webinar series. “This would allow us to involve researchers from 4TU Built Environment Energy Transition DAT funding agencies, policymakers, and industry,” says Qian.

Digitization is key

During the meet-up, a special session was devoted to digitization as part of the energy transition. "The use of data and emerging technologies such as AI and digital twins is essential for the energy transition to succeed. It is important to collect, analyze, and share data to gain new insights. It also ensures that scientists do not have to start from scratch constantly, but can make use of other people's research and data. This speeds up and improves research," explains Qian.

But finding the right, reliable data is not yet easy for researchers. They often have to deal with quality issues and data inconsistencies, as discussed during the session. It is also difficult to determine who owns the data and how to handle it properly if you want to share it. Ensuring privacy and integrity when using data can also be difficult for researchers. The session was also intended to identify problems to work towards solutions ultimately. The independent organization 4TU.Research Data provided the necessary information on this subject. Qian: “Making data publicly accessible is very good, but it is important that this is done safely. In the context of the energy transition, this often involves data from households, for instance, which is privacy-sensitive information, so we have to be careful with it.”

Collaboration

According to the coordinator, there is a clear need for greater collaboration among the various DATs within 4TU.Built Environment. “Digitization is an important theme for us within the energy transition, but it is also the theme of a separate DAT. The same applies to circularity,” says Qian. She sees collaboration between different teams as a way to increase capacity, expand research, and accelerate implementation. To strengthen collaboration—within 4TU.Built Environment and beyond—the DAT Energy Transition wants to organize webinars. Qian: “This will allow us to involve the Dutch Research Council (NWO) and the TKI Bouw en Techniek (Construction and Technology) in our activities, for example. Ultimately, we are making the energy transition together.”