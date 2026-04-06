Commanding the future: KUKA’s leap into intent-based robotics

At the Nationaal Congres Autonomous Systems (NCAS’26) in Drachten, Christian Schwaiger, Technology Strategy Lead at KUKA, presented a vision that pushes far beyond the company’s famous orange industrial robot arms. While KUKA has a 125-year legacy of building immense, automated production lines, Schwaiger made it clear that the next frontier of the Autonomy Economy requires a fundamental shift in how machines interact with the world: the move to "intent-based robotics".

The shift from programming to "intent"

Schwaiger highlighted a stark contrast between classical industrial automation and the future of physical AI. Classical automation is deterministic, synchronized, and rigidly programmed. It relies on low-level instructions, telling a robot exactly which coordinates to move to and what trajectory to follow. This is perfect for high-volume, highly repeatable tasks in perfectly structured environments. However, if anything in the environment changes, the system fails and requires manual reprogramming.

To tackle human-centric tasks in dynamic environments, KUKA is pioneering intent-based robotics. Instead of programming specific movements, operators can simply give the robot a high-level command, or "intent", such as, "bring the goods from a pallet into a shelf". The robot's onboard AI autonomously breaks that command down into executable sequences, dynamically planning its actions and flexibly adapting if the environment changes.

The dual-arm mobile worker

To physically execute these complex intents, traditional Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) with a single arm are often insufficient, as they usually require highly engineered, task-specific grippers. During his presentation, Schwaiger gave the audience a sneak peek at KUKA’s next-generation embodiment: a highly flexible, dual-arm mobile platform.

Notably, KUKA consciously decided against developing a legged humanoid, opting instead for a wheeled mobile platform to ensure higher operational speeds and stricter safety standards on the factory floor. This new robot features:

Adjustable height & dual arms: Designed to handle tasks like depalletizing high stacks, equipped with textured hands for multiple manipulation capabilities.

Designed to handle tasks like depalletizing high stacks, equipped with textured hands for multiple manipulation capabilities. Continuous operation: Exchangeable batteries allow for true 24/7 operation without needing to pause for charging.

Exchangeable batteries allow for true 24/7 operation without needing to pause for charging. Remote recovery: The system is designed to run without on-site human operators. If the robot gets stuck in an aisle, an off-site team can securely log in via remote control to free it.

Automating the final 10%

Why build such an advanced machine? Schwaiger shared a quote from a major customer: "All of my industrial tasks are already automated... but the rest is relying on mobility". In many factories, human workers spend their days shifting between disparate tasks; one hour of machine tending, another hour of machine maintenance.

Schwaiger illustrated this with the challenge of mixed-case palletizing in retail warehouses. While a warehouse might be 90% automated, the remaining 10% of unpredictable, mixed goods inevitably end up at manual stations where humans must do the heavy lifting. KUKA's new dual-arm embodiment is specifically designed to step into these unpredictable, human-centric roles.

Autonomous business operations

To orchestrate this, KUKA introduced their Automation Management Platform (AMP). This system connects high-level business execution software - such as ERP, MES, or KUKA's own Swisslog SynQ warehouse management system - directly to the robotic fleet.

Whether receiving a voice command on the floor or a purchase order directly from the cloud, this seamless integration empowers customers to configure self-service workflows. By bridging the gap between digital business orders and intelligent, intent-based physical execution, KUKA is turning the concept of fully "Autonomous Business Operations" into a tangible reality.