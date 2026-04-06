Commanding the future: KUKA’s leap into intent-based robotics
Nationaal Congres Autonomous Systems (NCAS’26) in Drachten: Christian Schwaiger about the next phase in robotisation.
Published on April 6, 2026
Christian Schwaiger, Technology Strategy Lead at KUKA
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At the Nationaal Congres Autonomous Systems (NCAS’26) in Drachten, Christian Schwaiger, Technology Strategy Lead at KUKA, presented a vision that pushes far beyond the company’s famous orange industrial robot arms. While KUKA has a 125-year legacy of building immense, automated production lines, Schwaiger made it clear that the next frontier of the Autonomy Economy requires a fundamental shift in how machines interact with the world: the move to "intent-based robotics".
The shift from programming to "intent"
Schwaiger highlighted a stark contrast between classical industrial automation and the future of physical AI. Classical automation is deterministic, synchronized, and rigidly programmed. It relies on low-level instructions, telling a robot exactly which coordinates to move to and what trajectory to follow. This is perfect for high-volume, highly repeatable tasks in perfectly structured environments. However, if anything in the environment changes, the system fails and requires manual reprogramming.
To tackle human-centric tasks in dynamic environments, KUKA is pioneering intent-based robotics. Instead of programming specific movements, operators can simply give the robot a high-level command, or "intent", such as, "bring the goods from a pallet into a shelf". The robot's onboard AI autonomously breaks that command down into executable sequences, dynamically planning its actions and flexibly adapting if the environment changes.
The dual-arm mobile worker
To physically execute these complex intents, traditional Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) with a single arm are often insufficient, as they usually require highly engineered, task-specific grippers. During his presentation, Schwaiger gave the audience a sneak peek at KUKA’s next-generation embodiment: a highly flexible, dual-arm mobile platform.
Notably, KUKA consciously decided against developing a legged humanoid, opting instead for a wheeled mobile platform to ensure higher operational speeds and stricter safety standards on the factory floor. This new robot features:
- Adjustable height & dual arms: Designed to handle tasks like depalletizing high stacks, equipped with textured hands for multiple manipulation capabilities.
- Continuous operation: Exchangeable batteries allow for true 24/7 operation without needing to pause for charging.
- Remote recovery: The system is designed to run without on-site human operators. If the robot gets stuck in an aisle, an off-site team can securely log in via remote control to free it.
Automating the final 10%
Why build such an advanced machine? Schwaiger shared a quote from a major customer: "All of my industrial tasks are already automated... but the rest is relying on mobility". In many factories, human workers spend their days shifting between disparate tasks; one hour of machine tending, another hour of machine maintenance.
Schwaiger illustrated this with the challenge of mixed-case palletizing in retail warehouses. While a warehouse might be 90% automated, the remaining 10% of unpredictable, mixed goods inevitably end up at manual stations where humans must do the heavy lifting. KUKA's new dual-arm embodiment is specifically designed to step into these unpredictable, human-centric roles.
Autonomous business operations
To orchestrate this, KUKA introduced their Automation Management Platform (AMP). This system connects high-level business execution software - such as ERP, MES, or KUKA's own Swisslog SynQ warehouse management system - directly to the robotic fleet.
Whether receiving a voice command on the floor or a purchase order directly from the cloud, this seamless integration empowers customers to configure self-service workflows. By bridging the gap between digital business orders and intelligent, intent-based physical execution, KUKA is turning the concept of fully "Autonomous Business Operations" into a tangible reality.